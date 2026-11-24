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Mardan Mamat is the first Singaporean to win on the Asian and European Tours.

SINGAPORE – Local golfer Shannon Tan added another historic milestone to her career on Nov 23, becoming the first Singaporean to earn an LPGA Tour card.



While the 22-year-old has dominated headlines since turning professional two years ago, she builds on the legacy of trailblazers who paved the way.

The Straits Times looks at Singaporean golfers who have made their mark on the international stage.

Mardan Mamat

One of Singapore golf’s household names, Mardan Mamat rose from humble beginnings to become one of the country’s most successful athletes in the sport.

He picked up the sport at 13 while working alongside his elder brother Mazlan as a caddie at Jurong Country Club, where Mardan would sneak onto the course at hole No. 4 with just a six-iron, playing from tee to green with balls retrieved from the course’s ponds.

The 59-year-old’s career has taken him far beyond Singapore. In 1997, he did what no other Singaporean had done when he qualified and played at the British Open, though he finished 11 strokes short of advancing to the weekend.

In 2004, he became the first golfer from the Republic to win on the Asian Tour when he claimed victory at the Royal Challenge Indian Open.

Two years later, he made history as the first local golfer to win on the European Tour with a home soil triumph at the Osim Singapore Masters, a tournament co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. He went on to win another three events on the continental circuit.

Lam Chih Bing

Lam Chih Bing was the first Singaporean to make the cut at the British Open when he achieved the feat in 2008. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

The only other Singaporean golfer to have won on the Asian Tour is Lam Chih Bing, who alongside Mardan elevated the profile of men’s golf in the Republic during the 2000s.

He made the cut at the 2008 British Open – the first Singaporean to do so – and won his sole Asian Tour event that same year at the Volvo Masters of Asia.

Choo Tze Huang

Choo Tze Huang was the first Singaporean male golfer to play NCAA D1 golf. PHOTO: ST FILE

Choo Tze Huang enjoyed a standout amateur career during which he chalked up achievements, including a third-place finish (aged 15 to 17) at the 2004 Junior World Championships, which was won by future world No. 1 Jason Day.

He was also an individual and team champion at the Putra Cup, the men’s division of the South-east Asian Amateur Golf Team Championship, on multiple occasions and was the first Singaporean male golfer to play National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship Division I college golf when he represented the University of Washington on a scholarship.

Choo went on to play on regional circuits, including the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour during his professional career.

Amanda Tan

Amanda Tan is the first Singaporean to earn a card for the LPGA Epson Tour. PHOTO: ST FILE

Just 14 when she made her first appearance at the 2014 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Amanda Tan showed glimpses of her potential early in her career. Set on pursuing golf professionally, she left the Singapore Sports School when she was 16 to head to Australia and chase her dream.

After joining the paid ranks in 2017, she got her first win at the BridgeCC CLPGA Beijing Heritage, a China LPGA event.

In August 2021, she outplayed her fellow male professional golfers to become the first woman to win on the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational. She then became the first Singaporean to earn a card for the LPGA Epson Tour, the second tier of the women’s professional circuit in the US, in December 2022.

Hiroshi Tai

Hiroshi Tai became the first Asian and Singaporean to win the NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Championship in 2024. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

In 2024, Hiroshi Tai became the first Asian to win the NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Championship, placing him in the company of Major champions Ben Crenshaw, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, who were also NCAA winners.

His win gave him exemption into two Majors – the 2024 US Open and the 2025 Masters – where he became the first Singaporean to tee up at the prestigious events.