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Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan placed third at the PIF London Championship after shooting a nine-under 64 on the final day of the tournament.

SINGAPORE – A scintillating final-day display saw Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan finish third at the PIF London Championship after she fired a superb nine-under 64 on Aug 9.

She signed off with a 17-under 275 total at the US$2 million (S$2.56 million) event, five strokes behind Canadian teenager Anna Huang, who shot a three-under 70 to secure her fourth victory on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

England’s Charley Hull (69) was two shots back in second.

Tan started the final round tied-seventh alongside Spaniard Luna Sobron, with the pair sitting 11 shots behind overnight leader Huang.

But the Singaporean made a flying start at the Centurion Club in St Albans, Hertfordshire, opening with an eagle on the par-five hole No. 1, before carding five birdies against a bogey in the next 11 holes.

She then moved into third place after picking up her second eagle of the day at the par-five 13th and a birdie on the 15th to keep the pressure on Huang and Hull and cut her deficit to the lead to just three strokes.

But a dropped shot on the 17th saw the world No. 63’s title challenge fade away, although she finished strong with a birdie on hole No. 18 to claim the low round of the day.

Her 64 on Aug 9 was just two shots off the course record of 11-under 62 set by Hull on Aug 7, which also matched the lowest round in LET history.

Tan has been in excellent form, registering her best finish at a Major just last week when she came in tied-sixth at the Women’s British Open.

The three-time LET winner has consistently improved her best result at golf’s showpiece events in each of the four Majors she has contested in 2026.

Apart from the Women’s British Open, she also competed in the Chevron Championship, Women’s PGA Championship and the Evian Championship.