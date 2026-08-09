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Patricia Ong with a Singapore flag underwater in Manado Bay, Indonesia, after setting a national record on Aug 9.

SINGAPORE – While competing at the Manado Depth Competition in Indonesia this week, Singaporean freediver Patricia Ong earned a new nickname – “Pocket Rocket” – from a fellow competitor.

The moniker referenced her diminutive 1.5 m frame and her ability to tackle some of the deeper dives in the field, and she lived up to it on Aug 9, when she powered to a national record in the constant weight (CWT) discipline.

The CWT discipline is where divers descend and ascend with the use of a large single fin attached to both feet.

Ong’s dive of 85 m at Manado Bay in the North Sulawesi province eclipsed compatriot Michelle Ooi’s previous mark of 83m, a timely achievement to commemorate Singapore’s 61st birthday.

Noting that the dives can be both mentally and physically demanding, she approached the record progressively, first clearing a depth of 80m on Aug 7, then matching Ooi’s mark a day later and finally securing the outright record.

Ong, 37, said: “I felt quite happy that I did that – I sort of knew that I had it in me but I’m sometimes not too confident of myself.

“I was quite happy when I managed to reach the bottom.”

Freediving is a form of underwater diving done in a single breath without underwater gear.

There are two main categories – depth, where the diver descends vertically into the water, while the other is pool, where the diver travels horizontally.

Ong’s foray into the sport began when she travelled to Gili Meno island off the west coast of Lombok, Indonesia, in October 2019 to obtain her scuba-diving certification.

There, she saw someone swimming underwater without an oxygen tank, which piqued her interest.

Her passion for the sport has only intensified since and her feat in Indonesia now means she holds eight depth freediving national records.

Her latest record comes a month after she broke the constant weight with bi-fins (CWTB) and free immersion (FIM) records at a competition in Cebu, Philippines.

In the CWTB discipline, divers descend and ascend along a line using only a standard pair of bi-fins, while in FIM, they use only their arms to move along the line without the use of fins or leg propulsion.

Although it was a coincidence that the Manado event fell on National Day, Ong thought it would be meaningful to secure the record on Aug 9.

Her training sessions in Indonesia also suggested it was within reach, after she managed to hit 82m during one of her training dives.

Ong, who teaches swimming and freediving, added: “One of my friends mentioned that it’s National Day and suggested I should do a record then and I thought it would be really nice.”

Her preparations also involved strength training and pool sessions in Singapore.

During a pool session, she typically swims 100m, or two lengths of the pool, underwater while holding her breath and repeats this four to six times.

Another key focus was working on her equalisation technique, the process of adding air into the body’s air spaces, such as the ears and sinuses, to balance increasing water pressure as one descends.

Patricia Ong’s dive of 85m at Manado Bay eclipsed compatriot Michelle Ooi’s previous mark of 83m, a timely achievement to commemorate Singapore’s 61st birthday. PHOTO: ANDREY DESAYLI

There is also the mental aspect of freediving.

During a dive, the urge to surface and breathe can arise, but the sport has taught her to remain calm and recognise that the sensation does not necessarily mean she must stop immediately, while also being aware of how her body is feeling.

Ong said: “This kind of practice or simulation of stress is really good and you can take this practice and put it into real life, like slowing down in moments where you have an emotional burst.

“For me, it’s about bettering myself. It’s quite interesting because I usually give up on a lot of things in my life and in freediving too, like if I actually come up early, I would feel like I could have gone further .”

Freediving constantly puts her in situations where she has to keep trying and resist the urge to give up and she has learnt to assess the situation, slow things down and think twice before reacting hastily.

The national records keep her motivated by giving her something to work towards.

She said: “Six years ago, I wouldn’t have thought that I would be able to hold my breath for seven minutes or swim to a depth of 85m; it’s mind-blowing, it’s really empowering.”