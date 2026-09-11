Singaporean driver Christian Ho announces indefinite break to enlist for national service

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Christian Ho is likely to begin NS later in 2026, although it is understood that he has not yet received his enlistment letter.

SINGAPORE – With national service on the horizon, Christian Ho’s dream of becoming Singapore’s first Formula 1 driver has entered a pit stop as he “will likely not be racing for the coming years”.

In an Instagram post on Sept 10, the 19-year-old wrote: “I have decided not to race the last round in Madrid as I am preparing to enlist for my mandatory national service in Singapore. This also means that I will likely not be racing for the coming years.

“This year’s campaign has been underwhelming in part due to clashes with my A Levels from May to end June but also with knowing that I probably would not be doing any racing due to my national service.

“Nevertheless, I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of this journey, I’ve learnt many life lessons and certainly have had a lot of fun along the way.”

Thanking his family, sponsors, coaches and his team, New Zealand outfit Rodin Motorsport, he added that he has no plans for his racing career and will probably enrol in university after completing NS.

Ho is likely to begin NS later in 2026, although it is understood that he has not yet received his enlistment letter.

The 2024 Eurocup-3 champion became the first Singaporean to race in F3 – two rungs below F1 in the FIA motor racing hierarchy – when he signed for French team Dams Lucas Oil in January 2025.

In his maiden season, he finished 22nd of 37 drivers after 10 rounds and was Dams’ top driver. His highest placings came at the iconic Silverstone circuit, where he finished sixth in the sprint and fifth in the main race last July.

He completed his debut season with Dams in 2025, before joining Rodin, whose alumni include McLaren’s F1 champion Lando Norris, Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

However, while he finished the feature race in all eight events he competed in this ongoing season, he finished in the points just once with a ninth-placed finish in Budapest on July 26, and the two points place him 25th out of 34 drivers.

In his last race in the penultimate round in Monza on Sept 6, he finished 13th.