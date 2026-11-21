SINGAPORE – Just three months in, and the Republic’s women’s floorball team are already seeing the benefits of a training attachment of some of their players with Swedish top-tier club Pixbo IBK.

The stint, which is part of the inaugural Singapore Floorball Overseas Training Programme, saw six women’s team players earn a seven-month stint with the Molnlycke-based club, located just outside Gothenburg. The programme will end in March 2027.

Five of the six players in Sweden – Jerelee Ong, Foo Wen Xin, Siti Khairul Anuar, Nur Yuanna Insyirah and Lim Jie Ying – were part of the 22-strong Singapore women’s national team that finished runners-up at the Nov 17-21 Asia-Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) qualifiers in Chonburi, Thailand. Goalkeeper Shermaine Goh was the only Pixbo-based player who missed out, owing to an injury.

Their finish – after they fell 5-2 to Japan in the playoff final on Nov 21 – meant that they secured their place at the world championship, which will be held in Turku, Finland in December 2027.

Women’s head coach Tan Yi Ru said: “I can see a big difference (in the players), especially Yuanna, who went as the youngest player (19) to be playing abroad. The younger players in the squad look up to her. She has brought that confidence and fire… and she has even influenced the senior players who have more experience and more caps.”

Adding that he was pleased with the mindset of the players who are temporarily based in Sweden, the coach said: “I’m definitely pleased with their progress. Those two months have changed the way they think and how they strategise in a high-pressure game. There is a big change.”

On the overall performance, Tan , who took charge in 2024, said he was pleased that the side met the main target of making the final.

The qualifiers saw eight teams, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Korea and Malaysia compete for the top four places to qualify for next year’s world championship.

Singapore sealed their qualification after a perfect group-stage campaign, winning all three of their matches to finish top of Group F.

They opened their campaign with a 15-0 victory over Malaysia on Nov 17, before edging Australia 5-3 the following day. The Republic’s players then capped their group campaign with a 9-0 win over South Korea on Nov 19, securing top spot in Group F with the maximum six points.

This sent them directly through to the final, where they faced Japan, who topped Group E on goal difference ahead of hosts Thailand. Both teams had won their opening two matches before playing out a draw against each other.

Ong, 28, who played at centre, said she has already benefited physically from full-time training and competing in the Swedish domestic league, where matches take place on the weekends.

She hopes she and her teammates can build on those gains ahead of a busy 2027, when Singapore will also compete in the SEA Games in Malaysia in September .

The Singapore women’s floorball team had to settle for silver after a narrow loss to hosts Thailand at the 2025 edition of the Games, and finished last of 16 teams at the last World Championships that year, which was held in the Czech Republic.

Ong expressed her gratitude for the attachment, which is fully funded by Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Singapore Floorball Association, and said: “We’ve been there only two months, and I think we’re still trying to get used to it (but) in terms of physicality, I think we are showing slight (improvements).”

She added: “We’re excited and we want to really see how much more we can push because I think this kind of level of full-time training and the type of training are things we don’t get very often in Singapore. So we’re really hoping to have more improvement.”