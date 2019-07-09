Singapore to host World Para Bowling Series for second straight year

SINGAPORE - Para-bowler Ismail Hussain won the men's singles and all-events titles at the World Para Bowling Series here in 2018, but missed out on a clean sweep when he finished fourth in the men's doubles.

Th 35-year-old will get a second chance to win all three titles on home ground this year, as Singapore will be the first country to host the World Para Bowling Series for the second time running.

"Playing on our home ground will benefit not only myself but also the team. It should give us a psychological and physiological advantage," said Ismail, who is visually impaired. "I look forward to meeting all the competitors again and hope to win all three categories this time round."

The July 24-27 Micron Singapore World Para Bowling Tour Series, to be held at the Temasek Club, will feature more than 100 para-bowlers from Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, Brunei, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) president Kevin Wong expects a higher standard of play at this year's edition, with the increased number of participants and the fact that the event serves as a selection trial for some countries for the Asean Para Games in January 2020.

He said: "With more competitors and a higher standard that we expect, I think it will (push) our athletes to step up and do even better.

"We will see more game plays, different strategies and a variety of styles coming to play and each athlete will have to compete harder."

SDSC announced on Tuesday (July 9) that Micron Foundation pledged a $100,000 donation to organise the tournament for the second year running.

Micron vice-president and Singapore country manager Chen Kok Sing said: "Micron has a strong culture of giving back to the community. Our team members look forward to engaging with and supporting the tournament's para-athletes.

"We have witnessed the tenacity and sportsmanship exemplified by the para athletes over the years, and we are delighted to play a role in helping them realise their potential."