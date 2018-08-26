Singapore team up for the fight: Feng

Singapore No. 1 Feng Tianwei believes the women's table tennis team have to "fight very hard for every round", despite being handed a favourable draw in the Asian Games team event yesterday.

The sixth seeds avoided powerhouses China and Japan after being drawn in Group D with fourth seeds Hong Kong, Malaysia (11th), Vietnam (13th) and Nepal (17th).

Moreover, three-time defending champions and top seeds China are fielding a young team without Olympic and world champion Ding Ning and world No. 2 Liu Shiwen, while second seeds Japan have not included Kasumi Ishikawa (4) and Mima Ito (6) in their line-up.

"Their second team are also very strong and will give us a tough time, so all of us have to fight very hard for every round," Feng said of the Chinese team led by world No. 3 Chen Meng, Chen Xingtong (10) and Sun Yingsha (25).

Such is the Singaporeans' focus that they arrived 30 minutes early for training yesterday and rarely smiled as they were put through their paces at the Jakarta International Expo.

The other three groups have four teams each and world No. 11 Feng noted that fatigue could be a factor as they have to play one more match than their counterparts. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old said: "No matter which group we're in, it'll be equally difficult so it's up to us to show what we can do."

S'PORE WOMEN GROUP D FIXTURES

TODAY Nepal, 3pm Hong Kong, 7pm

TOMORROW Vietnam, 11am Malaysia, 3pm

The women underperformed at the Commonwealth Games in April, when they failed to retain the women's singles and team titles.

But Feng, who lost her singles crown and settled for bronze, believes she is in better condition entering the Asiad. "I've made improvements to my physical condition and am getting into the momentum," she said. "The Asian Games are the biggest competition ahead of the Olympics, so I've raised my level (of preparation)."

Team manager Loy Soo Han feels their medal chances are "more or less the same" as that in Incheon 2014, when the team clinched a joint bronze while Feng bagged a joint bronze in the singles.

The men's doubles pair of Gao Ning and Li Hu also contributed a bronze four years ago but the Republic are not represented in the men's team event this time round.

World No. 47 Yu Mengyu acknowledged that Hong Kong are Singapore's toughest opponents in Group D, but that does not mean they can take it easy against others.

"No matter who is in our group, we must focus on one match at a time and not just on playing against Hong Kong," said the 29-year-old.

Lin Ye, 22, agreed. The world No. 67 noted: "Whether I'm leading or trailing (during a match), I want to fight for every point."