Singapore sling for Shinn

Top Australian jockey Blake Shinn is back in Singapore for a second Derby raid.

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) has granted the 34-year-old Melbourne Cup-winning jockey a five-week visiting jockey's licence, from yesterday to Aug 14.

The period covers five Kranji race meetings, which include the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) tomorrow week and the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on Aug 14.

Shinn will ride the Jerome Tan-trained Amazing Breeze in the $400,000 Derby.

He enjoyed a brief but successful one-day visit on Singapore Derby Day at Kranji in 2015.

He finished unplaced aboard Twickenham for trainer Stephen Gray in the feature race, then run over 2,000m.

But he compensated for the defeat with two wins on Squire Osbaldeston and Newlands for Gray and Twickenham's owner, the St George Stable.

Shinn recently cut short a three-year stint in Hong Kong, citing stifling Covid-19 protocols for jockeys as the main reason for returning to Australia.

The short Singapore stay will serve as a springboard to his Australian riding comeback, which kicks off on Aug 20 at Moonee Valley in Melbourne.

The curtain comes down on the Hong Kong racing season next Saturday.

But Shinn has already bade farewell at his last meeting at Happy Valley on Wednesday, given he is suspended for careless riding from the last three fixtures.

With the reciprocity of suspensions between international racing jurisdictions, it means that Shinn can ride only trackwork at Kranji until Derby Day.

There was to be no fairytale end to his Hong Kong sojourn, though, with a third place as his best showing from five rides.

Shinn rode his last winner, Nunchuks, on June 25 to take his current season tally to 37 winners, for an overall score of 76 winners.

It was by far his best Hong Kong season, during which he also won three Group 1 races - the Hong Kong Sprint on Sky Field, the Hong Kong Gold Cup and Champions & Chater Cup on Russian Emperor.

His first Group 1 gong came in the 2020-2021 season, when he won the Hong Kong Classic Mile aboard Excellent Proposal.

Back in Australia, where his career began in Kilmore, Victoria, in 2003, Shinn boasts a total of 1,700 winners.

They include 25 at Group 1 level, the most recent astride Trapeze Artist in the 2019 Canterbury Stakes.

He also has the distinction of being the first apprentice jockey to win the Scobie Breasley Medal in 2005.

Besides Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore, Shinn has also ridden in New Zealand, Dubai, Japan, United Kingdom and America.

He goes to scale at 55 kg.

The STC is also granting another one-day visit to Australian jockey Daniel Moor on Singapore Derby Day.

The former Kranji-based jockey again rides the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Hero, the same horse he partnered at a similar hit-and-run visit on Stewards' Cup Day on June 26.

Moor did not succeed on Hero, but did not return to Australia empty-handed. He scored on Fast And Fearless for trainer James Peters.

In addition, the dates to jockey Vlad Duric's recent extension to stay in Singapore until the end of the season have been amended.

Originally meant to start on Aug 1, his new licence is backdated to July 18, meaning that the four-time Singapore champion jockey will also ride at the July 24 and 31 meetings.