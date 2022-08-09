Singapore shuttlers bag historic mixed doubles gold at Birmingham Games

After two decades, history was made again at the Commonwealth Games yesterday as mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan clinched Singapore's first badminton gold since 2002 by defeating home favourites Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in the final.

It was also the Republic's first gold in the event at the quadrennial Games.

Victory was made more special for the married couple as yesterday was also the second anniversary of Hee's proposal to Tan. Hee, 27, said: "It's a good anniversary gift. We are extremely happy and proud today and we are happy that we made history for Singapore."

In the final at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, the world No. 35 duo beat 10th-ranked Ellis and Smith 21-16, 21-15 amid the support of the partisan crowd, who waved England flags and cheered on the shuttlers.

Hee and Tan had beaten the English pair earlier in the group stages of the mixed team event, and it was full steam ahead as they claimed a 4-0 lead in the first game.

Even a hiccup which saw Hee accidentally running into Tan as they fought for a point at 19-16 up could not stop them from seizing a 1-0 lead. The second game was a lot closer, with the lead changing hands between the pairs several times at the start.

But with the scores level at 11-11, the combination of Hee's powerful attack and Tan's solid defence saw them pulling away at 20-12.

Ellis and Smith rescued three match points but the Singaporeans held them off to secure the win and their perfect run of not dropping a single game in Birmingham.

They also showed their ability to overcome higher-ranked opponents, having also beaten Malaysian top seeds and world No. 11 pair Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in the semi-finals.

Singapore's Tan, 29, called it a breakthrough performance as they have never won a medal at a major Games previously. She said: "We really wanted this coming into the Games and now we've done it. Regarding our performance, we maybe have grown a bit.

"In our mental state we've grown stronger because we were put through such tremendous pressure and stress on ourselves but we managed to come out on top... It's pretty amazing."

With a gold medal in the bag and a busy schedule ahead, the couple's long-awaited honeymoon will have to wait. Hee and Tan, who got married last year, have frequently travelled in the past two years, but the trips were mainly for training and competitions.

They will next feature at the Aug 22-28 Badminton World Federation World Championships in Tokyo. The couple are also hoping to break into the top 20 of the world rankings this year, before focusing on qualifying for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris.

Singapore Badminton Association technical director Martin Andrew is confident they can achieve their ranking goal and said the association is working to support them in their bid for the Olympics.

He said: "We can't expect them to perform every single time they go on court, but what we can expect is they put their best performances on that day.

"They're continuing to do that at the moment, it's absolutely no issue for them at the moment. Every time they go on the court, they're showing improvements."

He also believes that their historic feat at the Commonwealth Games bodes well for the local badminton scene.

Mr Andrew said: "It shows all the players what we can do, whether they are the current national team or the youngsters coming through. It shows what we can do from Singapore and that we've got the talented players. We have Loh Kean Yew as world champion and these guys have just got a gold in this so it's real evidence of that."