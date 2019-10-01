Singapore score Zimbabwe scalp

The local cricket community was abuzz on Sunday after the national men's team scored an upset victory over Zimbabwe at the Instarem Singapore Tri-Nations T20 Series at Balestier Road, the first time Singapore has beaten a Test-playing, International Cricket Council full member country.

Electing to bat, Singapore, who are ranked world No. 21, put on 181 runs in their 18 allotted overs during a rain-affected match before restricting their African opponents to 177 and win by four runs.

World No. 15 Zimbabwe looked on course for victory with 142-2 in 13.1 overs but a brilliant spell in the 17th over by medium pacer Janak Prakash saw the heavyweight opposition lose two wickets for the Singaporean cricketers to close in on a memorable win.

Skipper Amjad Mahboob, who grabbed two valuable wickets during the match, said he was proud of the players.

He added: "We know Zimbabwe are a big team but we believed in ourselves. Pre-game, I told the boys to play to our potential, to not be scared.

"We are a young side and it's a great feeling to beat a Test nation. We are very happy."

National coach Bilal Asad said: "The plan against Zimbabwe was to play hard and believe in our skills. We batted first and wanted to put in a good total, and then get the ball in good areas to defend the target.

"The rainy conditions could have gone both ways as T20 is a short format and the momentum of the game can switch at any time, where one or two good overs can change the entire result. It depends on who applies their strategy well."

Singapore Cricket Association president Mahmood Gaznavi added: "This is a result that has come about because of the support from all quarters. We want to keep building and continue to move ahead."

The triumph will be a shot in the arm for the national team, who won SEA Games gold in the T20 two years ago and are heading to Dubai for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier from Oct 18 to Nov 2.

The Singaporeans had beaten world No. 11 Nepal en route to winning the Asian regional final in July and will face the likes of Scotland (No. 12), Bermuda (30), the Netherlands (16), Kenya (29), Papua New Guinea (17) and Namibia (20) in the 14-team qualifier in Dubai.

The top six teams from the tournament will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Bilal added: "Our ultimate goal is to win the Instarem Singapore Tri Nation T20 series.

"Winning the series will give a boost to the team and help the players' confidence for the World Cup Qualifiers."

The Instarem Singapore Tri-Nations T20 Series is a triangular which resumes today as Nepal take on Zimbabwe.

Singapore will play Nepal and Zimbabwe tomorrow and Thursday respectively.

With Zimbabwe beating Nepal by five wickets last Friday, and Nepal beating Singapore by nine wickets a day later, all teams have one win and one loss apiece.

Nepal and Zimbabwe are ranked ahead of Singapore in that order only due to net run rate.