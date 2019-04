The world's best sevens players are all set to rock, ruck and rumble this weekend at the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, with the 16 team captains gathered at the Gardens By The Bay Cloud Dome yesterday. This is the eighth stop of the 10-leg HSBC World Rugby Sevens, with the United States leading the standings with 130 points, seven ahead of Fiji, who won last year at the National Stadium. Tickets start from $19 and are available from singapore7s.sg