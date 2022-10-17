ST Full-time Report: Singapore ref heads to Qatar 2022 | Who will win Sportsman & Sportswoman of the year award?

Dear ST reader,
World Cup 2022 is a month away and one Singaporean will be in the thick of the action in Qatar. We catch up with referee Taqi Jahari who is heading to Doha as a video assistant referee.
Staying in the Middle East, the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour made its first stop in South-east Asia last week. Its feud with the US-based PGA Tour continues to rumble on. My colleague Low Lin Fhoong explores how their civil war is tearing golf apart.
Next, the nominees for the annual Singapore Sports Awards are out and the two main categories both look like close contests. Shuttler Loh Kean Yew and pool player Aloysius Yapp are shortlisted for the Sportsman of the Year while bowler Shayna Ng, fencer Amita Berthier and paddler Yu Mengyu are up for the Sportswoman of the Year gong.
Finally, the Singapore Premier League race might be over but the battle for top goalscorer remains up for grabs. Albirex Niigata striker Kodai Tanaka and Tampines Rovers hitman Boris Kopitovic both scored when their teams met last Saturday - the Stags won 5-3 - and with only one round of fixtures left, the golden boot race is still wide open.
'It's still an unbelievable appointment': S'porean referee recounts 20-year journey to World Cup
Taqi Jahari will be the only Asean referee on duty in Qatar for the month-long competition.
Chess community has to unite and chart way forward after cheating scandal, says top investigator
The theoretical computer science specialist added that there was "no evidence of cheating" in the Carlsen-Niemann match at Sinquefield Cup.
SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 27)
Badminton's Loh, pool player Yapp up for top award at returning Singapore Sports Awards
Bowler Shayna Ng, meanwhile, is in the running for a hat-trick of Sportswoman of the Year awards.
Golden Boot battle to go on as Albirex appeal against decision for 3rd goal in 5-3 loss to Tampines
White Swans believe the third goal should be credited to Tanaka too as it had deflected off Ryaan Sanizal.
Tiffany Ong finally achieves dream of playing floorball overseas after joining Sweden's Storvreta
The 25-year-old, who got married in February, will ply her trade in the second division from October to April.
Outside the ropes, the battle heats up between LIV Golf and PGA Tour
Maximilian Maeder wins silver at Formula Kite World Championships
His achievement in Italy is the 16-year-old's best-ever result at the senior level after multiple youth world championships and Asian titles.
Podcast: Taqi Jahari’s 20-year journey from teen S-League ref to Qatar 2022
Singapore referee discusses his journey in officiating, milestones and sacrifices along the way, and what he is looking forward to at the World Cup.
