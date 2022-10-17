ST Full-time Report: Singapore ref heads to Qatar 2022 | Who will win Sportsman & Sportswoman of the year award?

Dear ST reader,

World Cup 2022 is a month away and one Singaporean will be in the thick of the action in Qatar. We catch up with referee Taqi Jahari who is heading to Doha as a video assistant referee.

Staying in the Middle East, the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour made its first stop in South-east Asia last week. Its feud with the US-based PGA Tour continues to rumble on. My colleague Low Lin Fhoong explores how their civil war is tearing golf apart.

Next, the nominees for the annual Singapore Sports Awards are out and the two main categories both look like close contests. Shuttler Loh Kean Yew and pool player Aloysius Yapp are shortlisted for the Sportsman of the Year while bowler Shayna Ng, fencer Amita Berthier and paddler Yu Mengyu are up for the Sportswoman of the Year gong.

Finally, the Singapore Premier League race might be over but the battle for top goalscorer remains up for grabs. Albirex Niigata striker Kodai Tanaka and Tampines Rovers hitman Boris Kopitovic both scored when their teams met last Saturday - the Stags won 5-3 - and with only one round of fixtures left, the golden boot race is still wide open.

Thanks for subscribing and see you next week.