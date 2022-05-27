Singapore reach AOFC Cup final

Defending champions Singapore secured their place in the Women's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup final after a comeback 5-1 victory over Malaysia at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

The victory was their fourth in as many matches - the same tally as the Philippines, who thrashed Thailand 8-2. This means both sides will finish in the top two of the six-team table and will meet in the final tomorrow, ahead of their last group match against each other today.

Despite missing the likes of forward Mindy Lim and defenders Yeo Xuan (injuries) and Jerelee Ong (exams), Singapore put in a creditable performance after trailing midway into the first period.

Singapore coach Lim Jin Quan admitted that they started shakily but stabilised as the game went on.

"It is something that we need to be more mindful of in future and that we hope to ensure doesn't happen again," said Lim.

"Now, we have quite a high number of debutantes so it is something that's expected. Having a taste of trailing is also part of the learning process and an opportunity for growth for them."

On their next opponents the Philippines, who are top of the table with a superior goal differential, he added: "We need to eliminate any careless passes and mistakes... With the size and the technical ability of some of the Philippines' players, if we are not careful, we will be punished."

Malaysia grabbed a shock lead midway into the first period after Ang Ling Ling's long-range curler took goalkeeper Shermaine Goh by surprise and found its way into the back of the net.

Singapore equalised through Siti Nurhaliza Khairul Anuar in the last second of the first period.

However, they missed a golden opportunity to take the lead after being awarded a penalty five minutes into the second period as Malaysia's Michaela Khoo parried away Ong Swee Ling's shot.

But they made amends three minutes later via Player of the Match Yee Yun Shawn, before strikes from Ong Hui Hui and Maryam Kassim helped Singapore go into the final period with a 4-1 lead.

Defender Hoo Mei Hui dealt the final blow after some neat stickwork saw her get past two defenders before sealing a 5-1 win.

Siti, who is second in the scoring leaders' table with five goals and four assists, behind Filipina Loella Andersson (seven goals, three assists), felt the team did well but they will definitely need a solid defence against the Philippines.

"They are a strong team and they have strong players that can really shoot very well so we have to make sure we defend properly," she said.

Singapore trounced the Philippines 8-1 at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila en route to retaining their SEA Games gold. The sport, however, did not feature at the recently concluded edition in Vietnam.