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Singapore pool ace Aloysius Yapp tops World Nineball Tour rankings for the first time

Singapore pool champion Aloysius Yapp climbed to the top of the World Nineball Tour rankings on July 29.

SINGAPORE – Aloysius Yapp created another piece of history on July 29 when he climbed to the top of the latest World Nineball Tour rankings.

The 30-year-old earned US$315,943 (S$408,000) in prize money over the last 24 months, the qualifying period used to calculate the rankings, edging him past Filipino Carlo Biado, who sits second with US$310,350.

American Fedor Gorst, the top-ranked player for much of the past year, dropped to third on US$244,820.

Yapp’s first taste of the world No. 1 ranking came in 2021, when he became the first Singaporean to top the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) rankings.

Cuesports Singapore president Christopher Chuah congratulated Yapp on his achievements and called him “an inspiration to aspiring athletes”.

“Cuesports Singapore is proud that Singapore’s Aloysius Yapp has officially become the World No. 1 in the World Nineball Tour rankings,” he said.

“This marks a historic milestone for Singapore cue sports and is a testament to Aloysius’ consistent performances on the international stage.

“Aloysius is the first Singaporean to achieve the world No. 1 ranking on the World Nineball Tour, placing him ahead of the world’s best professional nine-ball players.”

Topping the Nineball Tour world rankings marked another feather in Yapp’s cap.

He savoured a stellar 2025 season with 10 domestic and international titles, which earned him the Singapore Sportsman of the Year award on July 3.

Besides winning the World Nineball Tour Player of the Year award for the first time and claiming three major titles in a row – the UK Open, Florida Open and US Open – he also triumphed at the International 9-Ball Open, the International Open Big Foot 10-Ball Challenge, the Formosa Cup Taipei Open, the Anti-Drug Cup, the Reyes Cup, and the National Nine-ball and 10-Ball Open Championships.

So far in 2026, his only title has been the WPA Men’s 8-Ball World Championship in April.

His next competition is the Vice City Classic in Florida from July 29 to Aug 2, before the Arizona, Phoenix and US Opens.