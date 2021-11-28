Singapore lose to Estonia in 4-3 thriller

The Women's World Floorball Championship (WFC) in Sweden enjoyed a cracking opening game yesterday but, unfortunately, Singapore were at the wrong end of the 4-3 result.

They lost the Group D clash in Uppsala to Estonia, who at No. 11, are ranked three rungs higher.

The first period at the IFU Arena started evenly but things swung in Estonia's favour after captain Kati Kutisaar scored the first goal in the 17th minute. Forward Kirke Pollisinski added a second two minutes later.

Ten minutes into the second period, defender Ong Ying Rui, playing in her first WFC, got on the end of a counter-attack to narrow the deficit.

A nail-biting third period saw the Republic come from behind to draw level twice with goals from Jerelee Ong and captain Michelle Lok, but Estonia's Edith Parnik sealed the win six minutes from time.

While national coach Lim Jin Quan said it was frustrating to lose, he also commended his charges for putting up a tough fight.

He said: "The team fought hard till the last minute. There were mistakes that we made at the start, but towards the end they were playing much better.

"In the second period, we played a much better game. We didn't start off as well, but it improved towards the end.

"What's important now is how we pick ourselves up against the next team."

Lok was proud of the team for pushing on despite going down 2-0 in the first period.

The 27-year-old said: "We shared the belief that we could beat Estonia but luck wasn't on our side.

"I felt more unsatisfied at the point of time, but our team's fighting spirit never disappoints."

She added that it was "exhilarating" to be back competing at the international level after almost two years. The team's last international competition was the 2019 edition of the tournament, where they finished a historic 12th out of 16 teams.

Singapore will play 17th-ranked Russia in their second group game today, before taking on No. 9 Norway tomorrow.

The top two teams in Group D will qualify for the first play-off round.