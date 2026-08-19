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Lions fans cheering on the team after the ASEAN Championship Group A match against Indonesia at Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7.

BANGKOK – Money cannot buy belief, and it is a point that Lions coach Gavin Lee was eager to drive home minutes after Singapore’s exit from the ASEAN football championship in the semi-finals on Aug 18.

“You cannot buy belief from Sheng Siong or Prime (supermarkets); it’s just not possible,” said Lee after the team’s 2-1 second-leg win over Thailand, which saw them losing 3-4 on aggregate.

“Belief is built on evidence, and I think the Asian Cup qualification, and then with each game, with each window, we are just building more evidence that we can play, we can compete, and then the question is, can we do it even better against even bigger opposition? And that’s how we grow.”

The Singapore coach has pegged the Lions’ progress to performances against stronger teams, and there have been encouraging signs despite their elimination from the ASEAN Championship.

First, the positives

For a start, they have now made it to three semi-finals in four editions. This is after failing to qualify for the knockout rounds in three consecutive tournaments since winning the last of their four titles in 2012.

For a 148th-ranked team that had slipped to sixth in the region, this represents a rare period of consolidation and consistency.

In the group stage, they had rather unconvincing wins against Cambodia (175th, 2-1 away) and Timor-Leste (201st, 2-0 at home). They then stepped up to hold defending champions Vietnam (0-0 away) and Indonesia (1-1 at home), showing their ability to punch above their weight.

A win against Thailand in the second leg of the semi-finals at Rajamangala Stadium also secured their first win in 12 matches against the record seven-time champions. It was also the first time Singapore had beaten the Thais away since 2009.

Former Balestier Khalsa head coach Khidhir Khamis assessed that getting out of a group containing Indonesia and defending champions Vietnam is not something that should be taken for granted.

He said: “With the quality of Indonesia and Thailand, even with second or third stringers, they are still a really, really good side. So the Lions have done really well. We need to manage our expectations as well, and we can’t expect them to go on and win it from the start (of Lee’s tenure).”

“But we are at this point now where it is back to back semis and we can build from this.”

With a squad of ageing warhorses and younger players who are mostly still technically inferior to their predecessors, Lee has to be credited for giving them the licence and confidence to express themselves, take the game to stronger opponents while maintaining their shape and structure.

Former Singapore international R. Sasikumar told The Straits Times: “Even though they couldn’t play against Thailand like how they did against Vietnam and Indonesia, the team have been well organised and hard to beat in general.”

Unifying the Lions

Leaving the shirt in a better place, owning the discomfort, pressure being a privilege, focusing on the controllable are slogans that are often used by Lee.

Through his own strong work ethic, man-management skills and willingness to practise positive football, he has gotten the players’ buy-in.

Hougang United head coach Akbar Nawas said Lee has set the example with his work ethic and credited the latter for building a team greater than the sum of its parts.

Akbar said: “You can see that the players are always playing for each other and for Gavin, and it is not just the first XI; the whole team is quite united. That is quite a feat for the coach... There are different personalities and many different characters, so rallying and bringing them together for one purpose is not straightforward for the coach.”

While the Lions have excelled as underdogs, they have not been convincing against lower-ranked sides.

Ryhan Stewart, Man of the Match in the Lions’ semi-final second leg, said: “We are working towards becoming a top team in South-east Asia and becoming stronger at the Asian level, and we are doing our best to achieve that.

“At the same time, there are no bad sides in international football nowadays. Everyone’s improving, so you have to respect that and a win is a win in international football.”

Mixed fortunes for players

With four goals in six games and a penchant for delivering in key moments, 23-year-old Ilhan Fandi has been a revelation, while Nur Adam Abdullah, 25, has also received good reviews for his industrious and committed displays at left-back. The duo could serve the Lions well for years to come.

Sasikumar said: “Nur Adam has also impressed with his pace and aggression. He likes to play the ball down the line which is good for strikers and midfielders moving into space. He is one for the future, but still has to work on being consistent with his deliveries into the box for Ilhan and Ikhsan Fandi and make the team’s attack become more dangerous.”

As for the more experienced players, only 36-year-old goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud maintained his level throughout the six games, while skipper Hariss Harun and striker Shawal Anuar, both 35, came in for criticism. Hariss was found wanting in defence, and the latter missed a penalty in the 3-1 first-leg loss to Thailand.

It was also a mixed bag for the team’s two naturalised players who both copped a one-game suspension. With just an assist, Japan-born playmaker Kyoga Nakamura, 30, had an underwhelming campaign, while South Korea-born midfielder Song Ui-young, 32, fared better with a goal and an assist.

Quality lacking in defence, midfield

There is also a lack of quality players coming through in defence and midfield, as the current crop tends to lose out in terms of size and pace.

As much as Lee continues to try to coach his players, they remain vulnerable against fast and sharp teams like Thailand.

A non-negotiable for Sasikumar, however, is fitness, even if this tournament is held during pre-season.

The 51-year-old said: “I’m looking at the young guys, players in their prime, going down with cramps, which is unacceptable at this level. Many players are used to the pace and fitness level of the Singapore Premier League (SPL), and they struggle when they have to step up to the international level.”

In an earlier interview, Lee argued that “context is needed” on the issue of fitness levels in the team, noting that the Asian Cup qualifiers were played during the season while the ASEAN Championship’s pre-season timing meant that they “didn’t have a lot of time together, and we didn’t get a chance to give the players enough minutes before the competition started”.

Big problem looms

Sasikumar highlighted that the “struggles of the defenders in general have been plain for all to see”, adding that there was an over reliance on Ilhan and Ikhsan for goals.

Noting the lack of rejuvenation, he said: “The likes of Hariss and Shawal have given a lot to the national team, but they are on the wrong side of 30, so new blood needs to be injected into the national team to replace their talents.

“There’s a lot of work to do, but it could be a tough ride ahead because we don’t have many quality players coming through right now.”

This was a sentiment echoed by former Lions forward Noh Alam Shah , who won the ASEAN Championship with the Lions in 2004 and 2007 and was most recently the head coach of SPL side Tanjong Pagar .

He attributed the lack of depth to “failures in youth development over the last five to 10 years”.

He added: “When we look at the developmental side, Young Lions or the youth teams of clubs, we cannot point out that ‘this guy can make it to the national team soon’. Yes, some have potential. We have players like Nathan Mao and Luth (Harith) there, but we have not seen them in the games at this level. But when you look around us, the Thais and Vietnam have good, young players coming through.

“So the reality is that we will face a big problem in the next few years.”

For now the likes of Harhys Stewart, Nur Adam (25), Jacob Mahler, Glenn Kweh, Ryhan Stewart, Shah Shahiran (26), Ilhan and Farhan Zulkifli (both 23) offer some hope for the near future.

While the Lions have scored in all of Lee’s matches in charge bar the 0-0 draw with Vietnam, Alam Shah said the team could use more goals from other players apart from Shawal and Ilhan.

Half of Singapore’s eight goals in the tournament came from Ilhan, who has netted six goals in his last nine matches for the Lions.

They were missing Ikhsan, who recently joined Japanese third-division club Thespa Gunma and was not given permission to compete because the tournament falls outside the FIFA window. The 27-year-old has 49 caps and 23 international goals.

“I think the rest of the players are contributing in effort, but they have to step up and contribute in the goal scoring also if we want the team to reach the next step,” said Alam Shah.

“During the successful era of where we were, there were scorers like myself, Indra (Sahdan), (Aleksandar) Duric, Agu (Casmir), you can name quite a few.”

Fans are behind the Lions

Nonetheless, the Lions still managed to win over long-suffering Singapore fans with a fighting spirit that has emerged since their historic Asian Cup qualifying campaign, when they came from behind to beat India and Hong Kong away.

The Jalan Besar Stadium was a sea of red for home games, with tickets sold out days before and the fans backed the team even when they were down. Thousands stayed to cheer on the team, belting out Kit Chan’s Home after their 3-1 first-leg loss to Thailand. Several watch parties held around the island were also well attended for both semi-final legs.

The launch of the new national kit on Aug 2 had crowds forming at the adidas Brand Centre in Orchard Road.

Khidhir said that much of the feel-good factor is down to the momentum of Asian Cup qualification, but more importantly, the team’s relatability with Singaporeans. He added: “The fact is the team is more relevant. The team is more united. And they are led by a local coach.”

Players and fans have also cherished the feel-good factor.

Ilhan said: “I have never seen the stadium still packed, cheering and singing when the team are losing... to experience it is an amazing feeling. It shows that Singapore is a football country as well; we are not just here to participate but to compete. We empty our tanks and the fans recognise that as well.”

Singapore supporter Terry Goh said: “Most of us fans are realistic. We know the team’s shortcomings in terms of technique, but what they cannot lack is effort.

“They may lose or not play that well, but we want to see them try. When they play and fight for one another, it rubs off on the audience too. If they don’t give up on themselves, we won’t give up on them either.”