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Singapore golfer Shannon Tan slips to second, remains in the hunt for Asiad medal

Singapore’s Shannon Tan led in the first two rounds but slipped to second after the third round of the Asian Games golf women’s individual event.

NAGOYA – The stakes could not be higher for Shannon Tan on Oct 3, when she tees off in the final round of the women’s individual event in a bid for a historic Asian Games medal for Singapore.

On Oct 2, the 22-year-old carded three bogeys and four birdies for a one-over 71 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course to see her two-shot lead at the halfway mark evaporate.

After making a poor start with three bogeys on her first 10 holes, she went on a birdie run from the No. 11 to 13 but dropped another shot at the 14th hole for a 12-under 198 total.

India’s Pranavi Sharath Urs seized on the opportunity to leapfrog Tan and move three shots ahead with a four-under 66 and 15-under 196 total. China’s 2023 Women’s PGA Championship winner Yin Ruoning also shot a 66 and was third on a three-round 199 score.

While Tan, who led after the first two rounds, ceded top spot to the red-hot Indian, she remains on track to write her name into Singapore’s history books.

Team Singapore’s medal chances in the women’s team event took a hit on Oct 2, when Chen Xingtong and Amanda Tan signed off their third round with an eight-over 78 and 75 respectively to tie for 26th with similar 10-over 220 totals.

As the team event uses the scores of the two lowest-scoring golfers, the Republic fell out of the medal spots as the trio dropped from second to fifth with a five-under 415, 10 strokes behind leaders China.

In the men’s individual competition, Hiroshi Tai shot an eagle, two birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey for a one-under 69 in Round 3. He climbed to joint-19th with a one-under 209 total, 11 strokes behind South Korean leader Kim Joo-hyung.

Fellow Singaporean James Leow mixed six birdies with three bogeys for a three-under 67 and two-over 212 total to improve to joint-26th.

Along with teammate Nicklaus Chiam, who missed the halfway cut, the Singaporean trio are 10th in the men’s team event with a one-over 421 total, 21 shots behind leaders South Korea.