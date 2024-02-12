ST Full-time Report: Singapore golfer Shannon Tan hopes to inspire juniors after historic win | FAS launches Youth League

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

At just 19, Shannon Tan produced one of Singapore golf’s finest moments on Feb 11 by staging a remarkable debut victory on the Ladies European Tour and winning the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Next, while her peers were hunting for jobs before graduation in 2023, Clara Lau was looking for an overseas football club to further her sporting career. She is one of several other Lionesses who have also packed their bags for Down Under recently.

Finally, former swim queen Joscelin Yeo has been inducted into the Singapore Sport Hall of Fame. She was one of eight new additions announced at a ceremony at the Istana last week.

