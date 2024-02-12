ST Full-time Report: Singapore golfer Shannon Tan hopes to inspire juniors after historic win | FAS launches Youth League

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
At just 19, Shannon Tan produced one of Singapore golf’s finest moments on Feb 11 by staging a remarkable debut victory on the Ladies European Tour and winning the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.
Next, while her peers were hunting for jobs before graduation in 2023, Clara Lau was looking for an overseas football club to further her sporting career. She is one of several other Lionesses who have also packed their bags for Down Under recently.
Finally, former swim queen Joscelin Yeo has been inducted into the Singapore Sport Hall of Fame. She was one of eight new additions announced at a ceremony at the Istana last week.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Teenage Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan lands historic win on Ladies European Tour debut
The 19-year-old becomes just the second player from the Republic to win a European tour event after Mardan Mamat in 2006.
Sporting Life: The athlete’s great days define his legacy not his last days
We’re suckers for fairy-tale endings, but most athletes don’t soar into Disney sunsets, they stumble into them, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Several Lionesses take leap out of comfort zone, secure playing stints in Australia
Clara Lau, Venetia Lim and Stephanie Dominguez have signed deals to play in Victoria for the new season.
A ‘family project’ fuelling the dream of a young Singaporean footballer in Portugal
FAS launches Singapore Youth League, nearly 3,800 kids expected to participate
The competition will run from Feb 24 to Dec 1, with more than 1,100 matches across six age groups.
On The Ball: Football lawmakers’ blue card proposal could make more see red
The accusation is that the refereeing community doesn’t understand the game like professionals do and yet more interference is unhelpful, writes John Brewin.
Singapore swim queen Joscelin Yeo finally makes Sport Hall of Fame, along with seven others
Boxer Syed Abdul Kadir, table tennis player Yu Mengyu and IOC member Ng Ser Miang are also inductees.
Sporting Life: No one knows when victory will come, so all Loh Kean Yew can do is fight
We judge athletes only on trophies, on how many they have and from where, but the essence of sport is the battle unseen, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Back on target, Singapore shooting chief confident that athletes can secure an Olympic spot
With five months to the Paris Games, none of the Republic’s shooters has qualified for the event.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.