ST Full-time Report: Singapore golfer Shannon Tan hopes to inspire juniors after historic win | FAS launches Youth League

Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
22 min ago

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

At just 19, Shannon Tan produced one of Singapore golf’s finest moments on Feb 11 by staging a remarkable debut victory on the Ladies European Tour and winning the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Next, while her peers were hunting for jobs before graduation in 2023, Clara Lau was looking for an overseas football club to further her sporting career. She is one of several other Lionesses who have also packed their bags for Down Under recently.

Finally, former swim queen Joscelin Yeo has been inducted into the Singapore Sport Hall of Fame. She was one of eight new additions announced at a ceremony at the Istana last week.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.

Teenage Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan lands historic win on Ladies European Tour debut

The 19-year-old becomes just the second player from the Republic to win a European tour event after Mardan Mamat in 2006.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: The athlete’s great days define his legacy not his last days

We’re suckers for fairy-tale endings, but most athletes don’t soar into Disney sunsets, they stumble into them, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Several Lionesses take leap out of comfort zone, secure playing stints in Australia

Clara Lau, Venetia Lim and Stephanie Dominguez have signed deals to play in Victoria for the new season.

READ MORE HERE

A ‘family project’ fuelling the dream of a young Singaporean footballer in Portugal

Aymann Aris, 13, is playing in the youth side of SC Salgueiros.

READ MORE HERE

FAS launches Singapore Youth League, nearly 3,800 kids expected to participate

The competition will run from Feb 24 to Dec 1, with more than 1,100 matches across six age groups.

READ MORE HERE

On The Ball: Football lawmakers’ blue card proposal could make more see red

The accusation is that the refereeing community doesn’t understand the game like professionals do and yet more interference is unhelpful, writes John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore swim queen Joscelin Yeo finally makes Sport Hall of Fame, along with seven others

Boxer Syed Abdul Kadir, table tennis player Yu Mengyu and IOC member Ng Ser Miang are also inductees.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: No one knows when victory will come, so all Loh Kean Yew can do is fight

We judge athletes only on trophies, on how many they have and from where, but the essence of sport is the battle unseen, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Back on target, Singapore shooting chief confident that athletes can secure an Olympic spot

With five months to the Paris Games, none of the Republic’s shooters has qualified for the event.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top