Singapore give Indonesia a fight in Asia team semis loss

Singapore's run at the Badminton Asia Team Championships ended with the men's team testing defending champions Indonesia before losing 3-2 in the semi-finals yesterday.

There was some consolation as they will return home with a historic joint bronze and a spot in the May 8-15 Thomas Cup in Bangkok.

The Republic had taken an early lead at the Setia City Convention Centre in Selangor as world champion Loh Kean Yew beat 55th-ranked Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-17, 21-19 in the first singles.

Doubles pair Andy Kwek and Wesley Koh, playing only their second match together, succumbed to world No. 28 duo Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-16, 21-12 in 29 minutes.

With the tie at 1-1, it was Singapore who regained the advantage thanks to world No. 104 Jason Teh. He had lost his previous three matches against Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay but showed great determination to beat the 90th-ranked Indonesian 18-21, 21-8, 21-9 in just under an hour.

After Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Terry Hee won the first game 21-15 against Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in the next doubles clash, Singapore was just one game away from the final.

But the world No. 528 Singaporean pair, reunited because Hee's regular partner Loh Kean Hean was ruled out with Covid-19, could not maintain their level and lost the next two games 21-11, 21-15 to the 29th-ranked Indonesians.

In the deciding match, Joel Koh could not overcome the difference in rankings - he is world No. 274 and his opponent Christian Adinata is 71 places higher - and lost 21-11, 21-14 in 35 minutes.

While disappointed at the near-miss, Chrisnanta, who was part of the last Singapore squad to feature at the Thomas Cup in 2014, said: "These achievements will help Singapore badminton become more recognised and hopefully... inspire more young players to compete on the world stage."

The Indonesians, meanwhile, will seek their fourth straight title. They face hosts Malaysia, who beat South Korea 3-0 in the other last four encounter, in today's final.

There was some consolation for the Koreans as their women's team are in the final after beating Malaysia 3-0. They will face Indonesia, who advanced after their semi-final opponents Japan withdrew as several of their players were "unfit to play".

Singapore Badminton Association technical director Martin Andrew felt his team displayed good fight but lacked experience.

He said: "Some countries like Indonesia, Japan and South Korea did not have their top players but there was often very little difference between their top players and their next tier, who are full-timers and have been so since 14 to 16.

"We have some good young players who need more exposure and opportunities like these. The coaches and I will go through with them aspects such as momentum flow of games, knowing the important points and how to keep the initiative, when to attack and when to control."