Singapore fencer Ashton Auw wins sabre bronze at Youth Olympics

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Singapore’s Ashton Auw (right) taking on Kazakhstan’s Aibar Kaiym in the semi-finals of the boys’ individual sabre event at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal on Nov 13.

SINGAPORE – Team Singapore wrapped up their 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) campaign with a bronze medal on Nov 13 as fencer Ashton Auw beat Giorgi Urushadze of Georgia 15-10 in the third-place play-off of the boys’ individual sabre event.

At the Dakar Expo Center in Senegal, the 17-year-old Singaporean took a 4-0 lead, but the Georgian fought back to 6-6.

Ashton then scored four consecutive points and never relinquished his lead.

The Singaporean, who had won all six of his matches in the pool stage, had defeated Iraq’s Hayder Al-Asadi 15-11 in the table of eight, before falling 15-13 to Kazakhstan’s Aibar Kaiym in the semi-finals.

With Ashton’s bronze, Team Singapore have ended their 2026 YOG campaign with three medals, having won a gold and a silver earlier.

Wushu exponent Ng Zhe Nin, 16, struck gold in the girls’ taijiquan combined event on Nov 3. Two days later, table tennis player Loy Ming Ying, 16, earned a silver in the girls’ singles event.

Singapore was represented by 14 athletes at these Games, competing in archery, athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball, fencing, artistic gymnastics, sailing, table tennis and wushu.