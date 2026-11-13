Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore fencer Ashton Auw wins sabre bronze at Youth Olympics

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore’s Ashton Auw (right) taking on Kazakhstan’s Aibar Kaiym in the semi-finals of the boys’ individual sabre event at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal on Nov 13.

Singapore’s Ashton Auw (right) taking on Kazakhstan’s Aibar Kaiym in the semi-finals of the boys’ individual sabre event at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal on Nov 13.

PHOTO: WILL PALMER/OIS

avatar-alt

Melvyn Teoh

SINGAPORE – Team Singapore wrapped up their 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) campaign with a bronze medal on Nov 13 as fencer Ashton Auw beat Giorgi Urushadze of Georgia 15-10 in the third-place play-off of the boys’ individual sabre event.

At the Dakar Expo Center in Senegal, the 17-year-old Singaporean took a 4-0 lead, but the Georgian fought back to 6-6.

Ashton then scored four consecutive points and never relinquished his lead.

The Singaporean, who had won all six of his matches in the pool stage, had defeated Iraq’s Hayder Al-Asadi 15-11 in the table of eight, before falling 15-13 to Kazakhstan’s Aibar Kaiym in the semi-finals.

With Ashton’s bronze, Team Singapore have ended their 2026 YOG campaign with three medals, having won a gold and a silver earlier.

Wushu exponent Ng Zhe Nin, 16, struck gold in the girls’ taijiquan combined event on Nov 3. Two days later, table tennis player Loy Ming Ying, 16, earned a silver in the girls’ singles event.

Singapore was represented by 14 athletes at these Games, competing in archery, athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball, fencing, artistic gymnastics, sailing, table tennis and wushu.

More on this topic
Singapore archer Tabitha Yeo finishes fourth at Youth Olympics after narrow loss
Gap-year gamble yields Youth Olympics silver for Singapore paddler Loy Ming Ying
See more on

Fencing

Singapore athletes

Team Singapore

Sports and recreation

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.