Wushu: Singapore capture five golds at Asian Junior Wushu Championships

Singapore wushu exponent Zoe Tan had been aiming for at least a medal at last week's Asian Junior Wushu Championships but returned from Brunei with three - two of which were gold.

And achieving her best results so far in the sport has only made the 15-year-old more determined to train harder and outdo herself.

"Knowing that I can compete on par with (other athletes in Asia) is definitely a big boost for my confidence," said Zoe, who won golds in the junior category (ages 13 to 15) of the girls' gunshu and daoshu and bronze in the girls' changquan.

"I have to train even harder, this is a non-stop process. The moment you stop, (your level) will drop."

The Nanyang Girls' High School student, who has dreams of competing at the SEA Games and world championships, was one of the 14 athletes who delivered Singapore's best performance at the Aug 19-23 competition in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The Republic clinched five golds, seven silvers and eight bronzes, improving on the four golds, eight silvers and two bronzes from 2017.

Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation chief executive Leow Meng Hong said: "These are the young athletes being groomed to take over the senior squad, and their good performance indicates that they have been training well.

"They will continue to train hard and we will send them to suitable competitions to gain more exposure."

At the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, Singapore won two gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

On how the current crop of juniors can maintain their performance and make a smooth transition to the senior level, Leow said: "Training and more training.

"We also use video analysis when they go for competitions and during training to identify the areas they need to improve."