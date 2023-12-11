Singapore bring home one gold, two silvers and a bronze from Asian Kids Sport Climbing C’ships

SINGAPORE – Leyna Claire Singh vividly remembers taking part in her first sport climbing competition at the age of seven. It ended in tears even though she finished third.

While that result four years ago was still a creditable one, it left her on the verge of quitting the sport as she had fallen short of her target of winning the competition.

But after speaking to her father, Leyna put her third-place finish behind her and continued climbing.

Her father’s pep talks, which have become part of her competition routine, helped her once again as the 11-year-old clinched three medals – a gold, silver and bronze – at the Dec 8-10 Asian Kids Sport Climbing Championships.

The competition in Jamshedpur, India, saw a total of 91 participants competing in Youth C (12 and 13 years old) and Youth D (10 and 11) categories.

“I feel good because I trained quite hard for it,” said the Methodist Girls’ School pupil, who had been training twice a day, four days a week. “My target was to go into the final, didn’t expect to go all the way.”

In the speed competition, Leyna struck gold as she clocked 7.49 seconds to beat Kazakhstan’s Evelina Stasselovich (9.46sec) in the final. India’s Dhruvi Ganesh Padwal took the bronze.

Leyna’s silver came in the lead event, in which she finished between two South Koreans – gold medallist Song Ji-yeon and bronze winner Kim Do-yeon. She ended with the bronze behind the duo in the boulder event, won by Do-yeon.

For the Singaporean, who picked up the sport after attending a friend’s birthday at a climbing gym about seven years ago, the experience in India was an eye-opener.

She said: “I got to meet a lot of friends from different countries... After this competition, I want to train even harder for the next one.”

Her compatriot Denver Chua, one of Singapore’s team of eight athletes in India, also earned a silver medal in the Youth C speed competition.

He clocked 5.97sec to finish behind Pao Quichokwattha of Thailand (4.51) in the final. Indian Shoolin Rakesh Neve bagged the bronze.

The silver was special for Denver, who was competing in his first international event since joining the national youth team in 2020.

The pandemic had delayed his international debut, but the Victoria School student said it worked out well as it gave him more time to train and prepare for the competition.