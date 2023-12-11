Singapore bring home one gold, two silvers and a bronze from Asian Kids Sport Climbing C’ships

SINGAPORE – Leyna Claire Singh vividly remembers taking part in her first sport climbing competition at the age of seven. It ended in tears even though she finished third.
While that result four years ago was still a creditable one, it left her on the verge of quitting the sport as she had fallen short of her target of winning the competition.
But after speaking to her father, Leyna put her third-place finish behind her and continued climbing.
Her father’s pep talks, which have become part of her competition routine, helped her once again as the 11-year-old clinched three medals – a gold, silver and bronze – at the Dec 8-10 Asian Kids Sport Climbing Championships.
The competition in Jamshedpur, India, saw a total of 91 participants competing in Youth C (12 and 13 years old) and Youth D (10 and 11) categories.
“I feel good because I trained quite hard for it,” said the Methodist Girls’ School pupil, who had been training twice a day, four days a week. “My target was to go into the final, didn’t expect to go all the way.”
In the speed competition, Leyna struck gold as she clocked 7.49 seconds to beat Kazakhstan’s Evelina Stasselovich (9.46sec) in the final. India’s Dhruvi Ganesh Padwal took the bronze.
Leyna’s silver came in the lead event, in which she finished between two South Koreans – gold medallist Song Ji-yeon and bronze winner Kim Do-yeon. She ended with the bronze behind the duo in the boulder event, won by Do-yeon.
For the Singaporean, who picked up the sport after attending a friend’s birthday at a climbing gym about seven years ago, the experience in India was an eye-opener.
She said: “I got to meet a lot of friends from different countries... After this competition, I want to train even harder for the next one.”
Her compatriot Denver Chua, one of Singapore’s team of eight athletes in India, also earned a silver medal in the Youth C speed competition.
He clocked 5.97sec to finish behind Pao Quichokwattha of Thailand (4.51) in the final. Indian Shoolin Rakesh Neve bagged the bronze.
The silver was special for Denver, who was competing in his first international event since joining the national youth team in 2020.
The pandemic had delayed his international debut, but the Victoria School student said it worked out well as it gave him more time to train and prepare for the competition.
Denver, 13, was pleased as he had surpassed his goal of reaching the top eight.
He said: “I’m satisfied with my performance. I was also kind of surprised because there were a lot of fast people in the speed climbing event but I was very consistent, had fast times and eventually got to the final.
“Even though I lost, I’m quite proud of myself for making it to the final.”
Gaining experience at local competitions also helped him deal with the pressure and nerves better this time, even though it was a more competitive field.
Denver said: “I managed to stay calm under pressure and not mess up... I used to get anxious, rush and make mistakes but now I’m calmer and make less mistakes.”
National youth coach Beatrix Chong was pleased with the team’s performances, noting that a training plan had been created to prepare them for it at the start of the year.
She hailed the hard work of her athletes but added that there were certain aspects to work on moving forward.
Chong said: “For the younger athletes, especially with this being the first time they’re competing with so many other athletes from this region, some of them are intimidated.
“It’s important for them to gain competition experience and have the mindset of training and fighting harder on the wall.”