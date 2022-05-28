Singapore bank on home support

Singapore finished a historic 12th at the 16-team Women's World Floorball Championship (WFC) in Switzerland in 2019 and the Republic's floorball chief hopes the team can better that performance when they play in front of their home fans at the event next year.

"It will be good if they can do better... That's the aim with the home crowd support," said Singapore Floorball Association president Kenneth Ho at the ongoing Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup at the Sports Hub's OCBC Arena.

Singapore forward Ong Hui Hui, who was in the 2015 side who won the SEA Games final at a packed ITE College Central, knows how it feels to have a full house behind them and hopes for similar support when they meet the Philippines in today's AOFC Cup final.

"It gives us an extra engine to keep going and play even harder," said the 33-year-old, who scored in Singapore 3-2 loss to the Philippines in yesterday's final group match.

It was a dead rubber as both sides had already qualified for the final by finishing in the top two of the six-team table.

After losing their unbeaten record, Singapore coach Lim Jin Quan urged his team to look forward.

"Tomorrow will be a game where the team will really play their hearts out and hold nothing back," he said.

Philippines coach Noel Alm Johansson hailed the win as "historic" and hopes for a repeat today.

While yesterday's attendance of about 100 was in stark contrast to the capacity crowd of 1,200 for the 2015 SEA Games final, Ong was still heartened by the turnout.

To make it more entertaining, there was music and half-time games for spectators, something which pleased fans like Stephen Huang.

"It is a plus point to have these segments," said the 38-year-old, who added that he will return for next year's WFC.