Singapore bag three golds on first day of SEA Games

Typhoon Kammuri may be hurtling towards metro Manila and several SEA Games venues, but that did not dampen the spirits of Singapore's athletes, who marked the first day of action at the 30th Games yesterday with three golds in three different sports.

Wushu exponent Yong Yi Xiang, 25, kicked off Singapore's gold medal campaign by clinching top spot in the men's changquan in the morning.

He said: "The road may be bumpy, as it definitely is in sports, but I hope that this gold medal will be the start of something great for Singapore, and I hope that it inspires confidence in all Singapore athletes doing their best out there."

It has been a trying week for Singapore sport. Besides the Young Lions football team's disastrous campaign - yesterday's 3-0 loss to Thailand was their third straight match without scoring a goal - the men's water polo team's 52-year reign at the biennial Games has ended.

The fall was completed yesterday when, despite beating Thailand 14-7 in their final round robin match, they finished third behind champions Indonesia and the Philippines.

There was at least some positive news from the national women's floorball team as they defended their title with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Thailand. The Thais got their revenge though in the men's final as they beat Singapore 2-1 in a penalty shoot-out after a thrilling 8-8 draw.

The final gold for Singapore arrived after a winning performance by figure skater Chloe Ing in the women's individual event.

Starting the day ranked second, she managed to leapfrog her Filipino rival and home favourite Alisson Perticheto and clinch the title won by teammate Yu Shuran two years ago in Kuala Lumpur. Yu, 18, retired from competitive skating last year after she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

Ing, 21, who is based in Canada and was runner-up in 2017, said: "Coming here, I wanted to skate not only for myself, but also my nation. To be able to bring the gold medal back home to Singapore, it is unbelievable. For me, it means so much, and I just wanted to make my country proud of me."

Her efforts and her fellow gold medallists were praised on social media yesterday by various Singapore politicians, including Speaker of Parliament and Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann.

Singapore has sent its biggest overseas contingent to the Games this year, with 666 athletes competing in 48 of the 56 available sports. At the last edition two years ago in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore won 58 gold, 58 silver and 72 bronze medals for the country's best away haul at the event.