Singapore Asia Powerboat Championship returns after 8 years

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Asia Powerboat Championship, organised by Asia Powerboat Association and the Singapore Power Boat Association, returned to the nation's shores on Friday (Dec 6) after an eight-year absence.

The competition's eight racers hail from Hong Kong, Australia and the United Kingdom and among them is four-time world champion Miles Jennings, who has more than 50 national titles to his name.

After the qualifying and pole position races on Friday, the championship will continue with six 15-minute races across on Saturday and Sunday at the NSRCC Sea Sports Centre. The races will take place from 11.30am to 4pm, with a break from 12pm to 2pm on both days.

There will be podium presentations on both days for the top three racers.

The first series of races known as the Asean Powerboat Race kicked-off in 1986.

Admission is free and more information can be found at https://apachampionship.com/