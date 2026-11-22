Singapore’s Li Yue Long (right) and Tabitha Yeo beat Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa and Riau Salsabilla 5-3 in the Hangzhou 2026 Archery Asia Cup final to clinch gold.

SINGAPORE – After conquering the SEA Games in 2025, followed by the Asia Cup in 2026, Singapore’s mixed recurve team of Li Yue Long and Tabitha Yeo are setting their sights on clinching medals at the World Cup and Olympics.

On Nov 21, the Singaporeans beat Indonesia’s third-ranked Diananda Choirunisa and Riau Salsabilla 5-3 (36-38, 37-35, 37-37, 38-37) in the final for a breakthrough gold in the third and final leg of the 2026 Archery Asia Cup in Hangzhou , China.

Seeded eighth, they had swept ninth-ranked Hong Kong 6-0 (38-35, 36-32, 36-34) in the last 16 before they came from behind to beat top-ranked South Korea 6-2 (34-36, 37-36, 37-35, 36-35) in the quarter-finals. They then edged fifth-ranked Australia 5-3 (37-36, 38-36, 36-37, 37-37) in the semi-finals.

In archery, a recurve bow is defined by its limbs that curve away from the archer at each tip.

In the mixed recurve team final, each pair has 80 seconds to alternate and execute two shots each. Two points are awarded to the team with the highest score from their combined four shots, with the bull’s eye worth 10 marks. The first team to reach five points win the match.

Li, 28, told The Straits Times the victory, which came on the back of their previous achievements, makes it clear that the duo have good chemistry on the shooting line following three years of partnership.

He said: “We train hard together and this long-term bond allowed us to continue performing at the highest level, even in this competition. We were not surprised to beat the top-ranked team, we had faith in each other and just focused on our shots.

“Having won medals at previous Asia Cup mixed team events, this gold is particularly meaningful. Despite the weather and wind, we didn’t waver. It felt like the final piece we worked so hard to achieve.

“There is something heartwarming to hear the national anthem played on an international stage. To sing Majulah Singapura knowing this privilege was the result of our hard work and performance was a very wholesome and patriotic moment for us.

“I’m proud of what we have achieved and we will continue to push ourselves to achieve a medal at the World Cup events and maybe even the Olympics one day.”

Li and Yeo showed signs of their potential when they won a bronze in the Singapore leg of the 2025 Asia Cup. After claiming a historic gold at the SEA Games later that year, they added a silver in the first leg of the 2026 Asia Cup in Thailand in March.

They were not selected for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan as ST understands they did not meet the Singapore National Olympic Council’s benchmark for individual qualification, but Yeo did participate in the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal where she finished fourth in the girls’ individual event on Nov 9.

Like Li, the 17-year-old said she did not get carried away by the win over traditional powerhouses South Korea, who are the most successful archery nation at the Olympics with 32 out of 76 golds.

Tabitha said: “After beating Korea, it didn’t shake my focus on the end goal which was to do my best all the way till the last arrow. I was sure of my own and Yuelong’s skills and that we had what it takes to make it to the gold-medal match, no matter the opponents.

“Winning gold is very special to me because I hope that each win I achieve becomes a stepping stone for the sport in Singapore and for other young athletes, not just archers, to be inspired to aim high and reach for their dreams like I have and will continue doing.”

Archery Association of Singapore vice-president Edelin Wong hopes Li and Yeo’s success will attract more of their countrymen to try out the sport, thus raising its profile and widening the talent pool.

She said: “This is truly a proud and meaningful moment – it is more than just a gold medal; it reflects the hard work, dedication and belief of our athletes and everyone behind the team.

“I hope this achievement will inspire more people to believe in Singapore archery and motivate us to continue building a stronger foundation for our sport. My wish is to see archery grow, create more opportunities for our athletes, and bring Singapore to greater heights on the international stage.”