Singapore a future host of higher-tier pickleball events, says Malaysia’s top player Jimmy Liong

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(From left) Leapmotor Singapore Open event director Adrian Tan, Malaysia’s No. 1 player Jimmy Liong and Pickle & Bones founder Adrian Ang at a media event on June 26.

SINGAPORE – A new chapter in Singapore pickleball history will be written in July when the Republic hosts the US$70,000 (S$90,500) Leapmotor Singapore Open – a Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Asia 500 event.

The July 23-26 tournament at the Sports Arina @ Expo will be the highest-tier pickleball event to take place in the Republic yet.

But Malaysia’s top-ranked player Jimmy Liong believes there will be even more to come, including a competition at the PPA Asia 1000 level, which promises more ranking points and a larger prize pool.

Asked if Singapore could host a PPA Asia 1000 level event in future, the 24-year-old told The Straits Times: “Yes, definitely.

“Asia is definitely growing, and Singapore as well, and they (PPA) are bringing such a big tournament, even though it’s not the biggest, but it’s a PPA stop and it’s a stop where pros play.

“I met a few partners of PPA in Singapore, and I believe it’s going to happen sooner or later, maybe not a year, maybe not two years, but definitely will happen.”

Liong was speaking at a Singapore Open media event at the Pickle & Bone pickleball facility on June 26.

Kimberly Koh, managing director of United Pickleball Association (UPA) Asia, the parent company of PPA Tour Asia, confirmed that the Singapore Open is “not a one-off”.

In an e-mailed response to ST’s queries, she added that Singapore “makes sense” as a new host of its PPA Asia 500 event, one of seven on its 2026 calendar, along with two PPA Asia 1000 events (Kuala Lumpur Cup and Hanoi Cup) and one PPA Asia 1500 event (Hong Kong Slam).

Koh, a Singaporean, explained: “It’s got world-class infrastructure and event management, but more importantly, it’s a hub.

“We’ve also seen a lot of Singapore players travelling to all our other events across the region and that showed us there’s real demand here.

“A year or two ago, the idea of running a major professional tournament here would have seemed premature. The fact that we can do it now, and do it well, tells you something about how fast things have shifted across Asia.”

The Singapore Open comes after the first-ever PPA Asia 125 tournament was held here in April.

Asked about staging more pickleball tournaments in Singapore, Koh said: “The Singapore Open is definitely not a one-off and it’s part of a deliberate structure we’ve built…

“Our long-term vision is to establish a clear, official ranking-point pathway for regional athletes to ascend to the global professional ranks.

“We’ve got the PPA Asia 500 events such as Singapore that sit in the middle tier, below that, we have the PPA Asia 125 events that feed players up through the system and above it, you’ve got the elite showcases like the Hanoi Cup, the KL Cup and the Hong Kong Slam, which are the marquee events.

“Moving forward, key growth markets across South-east Asia and East Asia remain firmly on our radar as we scale the tour, and we want to bring the tour to new locations as well to develop the pathway.”

At the Singapore Open, Liong, who won the World Pickleball Championship in Bali in 2024, will be competing alongside amateurs such as Singaporean Charles Yong, winner of the PPA Asia 125 event here.

The Malaysian, who owns a sports equipment shop, started playing pickleball just three years ago.

With over 10 years of experience in tennis, Liong found the transition relatively easy and was among the inaugural batch of 12 UPA Trailblazers who were picked to train and play in the United States, along with Singaporean Ryan Ng, who will also be competing at the Singapore Open.

Liong said: “A lot of people are slowly turning pro, all thanks to sponsors believing in us and giving us this opportunity to play as a career.

“Players from tennis are also transitioning to pickleball, and with the PPA Asia 500 coming here, it is definitely an amazing feeling, because Singapore feels like home as well and I am definitely excited to play and represent Malaysia.”