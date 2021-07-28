Simone will do 'what's right'

TOKYO • The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) made a clean sweep of the team gymnastics events as their women's team, led by Angelina Melnikova, yesterday joined their male counterparts in taking gold at the Tokyo Games.

But the biggest talking point at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre was the withdrawal of the sport's biggest star and arguably the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, due to a "medical issue" after a lacklustre opening vault for the United States.

Later, she said she was unsure whether she would compete tomorrow in the women's all-around event.

"After the (vault) performance I did, I just didn't want to go on," said Biles, fighting back tears as she met the media. "Injury, no. Just a little injury to my pride."

USA Gymnastics said Biles had withdrawn because of a "medical issue", and would be assessed daily.

It was a stunning and disappointing start to the Olympics for the mighty American women's team, who had expected to dominate the final as they had not been beaten in a major team competition since 2011.

But the entire event was turned on its head in an instant when Biles, the world and Olympic all-around champion, completely mistimed her opening vault to earn a low score of 13.766.

It was a setback the US never recovered from as Russia, competing as representatives of the ROC because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences, claimed the team title for the first time since the Unified Team at the 1992 Games.

The US, winners in 2012 and 2016, settled for silver and Britain claimed the bronze.

There were signs that Biles had been struggling to live up to her high standards. At the US Olympic Trials last month, she was left in tears when she was unable to come to grips with the disappointment of her performance.

The pressure of chasing medals continued to build in Tokyo, Biles posting on social media after Sunday's uninspired qualification effort, which was littered with uncharacteristic mistakes, that she felt she was carrying the weight of the world.

"It wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it," she wrote on Instagram.

"I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times.

"I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha!

"The Olympics is no joke!"

There was an instant outpouring of support for her on social media.

"Gratitude and support are what @Simone-Biles deserves," tweeted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "Still the GOAT and we are all just lucky to be able to see her in action."

Biles has qualified for every event in Tokyo and along with the all-around is scheduled to contest four apparatus finals.

SELF-CARE After the (vault) performance I did, I just didn't want to go on. Injury, no. Just a little injury to my pride. I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardise my health and my well-being... We're going to take it a day at a time and see what happens. SIMONE BILES, US gymnast, on making her mental health and well-being her top priority.

Her six-gold target is now out of reach but she can still equal the record of nine held by Russian gymnast Larisa Latynina, swimmer Mark Spitz and track and field athletes Paavo Nurmi and Carl Lewis.

But she hinted some things are more important than medals.

"I have to focus on my mental health," she said.

Despite taking a single vault, she will add a silver medal to the five she won at the Rio 2016 Games, including four golds.

But her bid to become the greatest female Olympian of all time with 10 golds is over.

While her rivals like Japan's Mai Murakami are still expecting her to compete in the all-around tomorrow as well as next week's four apparatus finals, Biles admitted that things were uncertain and "we're going to see about Thursday".

"I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardise my health and my well-being," she said.

"I just think mental health (issues are) more prevalent in sports now. We're going to take it a day at a time and see what happens."

The mental health of athletes has been in the spotlight since tennis star Naomi Osaka's withdrawal after the first round of the French Open in late May, which Biles said was inspiring to her.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE