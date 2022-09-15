Silvery Blue looks smart enough to strike gold in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,450M)

This is not a strong race. If debutante (9) DOUBLE JOY, the mount of Sam Mosia, has any ability she could win. (4) HERTZOGGIE, who looks to have improvement to come, and stablemate (5) ULTIMA ICTU look to be the next best. (3) MISS TANGO found problems in all five starts and showed no improvement with blinkers fitted but should be in the shake-up. (1) DAME COLLEEN - having her 24th start - (2) BATIK and (6) VOSHAARNOOI could get involved at the business end of things.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(4) JAIMALA appears to be racing fit and could pull it off. But he is not the best bet on the card. (1) SECOND BASE is prepping for the forthcoming features and despite 60kg on his back could get into the action. (3) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS is in the same boat but cannot be ignored. (5) BOLD FORTUNE is best weighted and could put her best foot forward. (2) IMPERIAL RUBY would prefer further but has won over this course and distance.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(12) RAVEN BLACK was backed on debut when finishing a decent second. However, he bled and that is a concern. He returns here and if problem free should make a bold bid. (1) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST who is maturing and sports blinkers for the first time could be the main danger. However, both he and Black Raven are drawn wide out. (2) CARNELO has drawn pole position, (6) BURGESS and (10) PRAGMATIST who was not disgraced on debut could fill the minor placings. Watch newcomer (8) IRON SKY.

RACE 4 (2,600M)

(3) FLYING FIRST CLASS is running well. She beat (1) WHITE FANG by 11/2 lengths but is 2kg worse off. It could get close. On collateral form (4) ARLINGTON ACTION should be right on top of them. (6) KIND JUDY is bred for this distance and could come out tops. (8) GO DREAM MACHINE showed a form return last time and has a handy weight. But this is a tricky contest so proceed with caution.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(2) SILVERY BLUE looks like a solid bet. He could outrun stablemates (3) OUTLAW and (4) UP THE IRISH despite being drawn wide out. (6) COLDHARDSTARE won on debut and looks to have lots to come. (5) DANCING DORA is back over a preferred distance and has a money chance. (8) MIX THE MAGIC tired late after racing wide round the turn. He can go into those novelty bets.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(2) CAPTAIN PEG is unbeaten but will be tested in this company. We reckon he could pass with flying colours and complete a hat-trick. (7) RED CARPET GIRL found problems last time but must be respected. (5) MAMAQUERA was hampered last time and will be finishing off strongly. (3) SPECIAL VARIETY needs to go on with it. Others must be considered for the quartet.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(6) WHAT A HONEY benefited from a long break when winning well last time. She could be the one dictating things again. (1) LUCY IN THE SKY shoulders seven kilograms more but is classy and could ruin it for What A Honey. (7) ROSAPRIMA was narrowly beaten when encountering problems last time and will be looking to make amends. (8) GOLDEN ASPEN could make the frame.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) RIDGE TO REEF was all the rage last time but found some problems and never kicked. The blinkers are back on and all else suits. (12) FANTASY FLOWER receives weight from him and will have the run of the race from a good draw. (6) WEST POINT is stable companion to the first-mentioned and could get into the action. (4) QUEST FROM AFAR, (3) ANGELSEA and (11) FASINADA are more for the short list.