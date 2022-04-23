Silver Operator in search of gold

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(12) VIRGINIA SWEET made an inconspicuous debut in the Western Cape but could relish the trip.

(11) DEVILS AND DUST made a fair debut at this venue. But, like Virginia Sweet, she is drawn wide.

The Highveld-based filly (5) LADY GREENSLEEVES has had four starts and did make a bit of progress last time.

(3) MINSTREL GALLERY needed her debut and could come on in leaps and bounds.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(10) LIKETHECLAPPERS looks well-placed in this. He found his debut distance too short.

(5) RAVENS SWORD is improving and the longer trip will be ideal.

(4) SPECIALLY SELECTED can score his overdue maiden win if enjoying the longer trip. He seems bred for it.

(9) ALPENHORN is holding form and would be deserving.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

Th well-bred (3) CAMILLE CLAUDEL attracted plenty of betting support when a promising second on debut. A leading contender.

(7) MISS MARGUERITE also filled the runner-up berth on debut in a feature. She is expected to make her presence felt.

(1) A TIME TO FLOWER was second in her last two starts and ought to stake a claim again.

The well-bred (5) INARA'S DYNASTY is of particular interest.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) SEA MASTER could finally land a win at this venue. He found form last time.

(5) AL'S MY DADDY may not let anything get by after a courageous last win from the front.

(1) BANZAI PIPELINE has a 4kg claim and that advantage could be enough to see him score.

(7) IDEAL ACT suddenly impressed on the Poly. She appears matured now.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) PIROSHKA built on the promise of his debut when running on well for second over a shorter trip last time. The step-up in distance should help.

(4) FUTURE TURN was on debut when staying on well to finish ahead of (2) CAPITAINE MAURICE, who was well supported. Both should run well.

(3) CHARLIE CROKER and (8) TOTHEMOONANDBACK have their say, too.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(8) TWICE GOLDEN is best at this venue and should be right there if the pace is on.

(10) GREAT AFFAIR is knocking at the door and should also enjoy the hot pace.

(12) REX UNION enjoyed a sedate gallop to win his staying debut in the Cape. He can only improve.

(3) CHEWBACA is overdue and warrants respect.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) INTIMIDATOR and (7) LORD WILLIAM made promising debuts over a similar trip at Durbanville. With natural improvement, they should have more to offer.

(1) CORONATION TIME and (5) LE MANS are also likely improvers after fair introductions behind Intimidator and Lord William. They could pose as threats.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(8) IT'S ABOUT TIME lost by a short head last time and looks set to go one better.

(6) MODERN MAGICIAN won a nice race second-up and is open to good improvement.

(9) LUNARCAM is out to maintain his unbeaten record at this venue.

(10) FAUSTINO won well last time over this track and trip. Chance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) AT MY COMMAND and (2) HITHEMHARDSUNSHINE are potentially smart sorts when winning first-up. They should fight it out.

(4) EPSOM GIRL has won both starts with blinkers and won a 2YO fillies' feature last time. A threat.

(6) SPYWING is 2kg better off with Epsom Girl for a 1/2-length beating. She should go close.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(5) SILVER OPERATOR was in top form in the Western Cape. He is best weighted on his local debut and should be the one.

(1) TRISTFUL would be deserving. He has run many good races.

(4) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER's last run is best ignored. He won a feature at this track.

The talented (10) SILVANO'S TIMER could be anything..

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(1) CRUIZIN CALIFORNIA, (2) RED KITE and (9) ZIPPY OVER are overdue, following a number of placings. They have the lead roles.

(4) FLUID MOTION and (6) SENHORA VICTORIA have more scope than most and could improve with the step-up in trip.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(2) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT showed form last time. He has drawn well.

(6) TRADE WAR is one from one over the track and trip and looks well-placed in this handicap.

(8) QUANT MASTER loves this track and has been knocking on the door.

(14) GUNSMOKE is holding form.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(1) MARIA QUEROL was not disgraced at her only attempt over 1,600m in the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas. On that form, she is a contender for top honours.

(3) SHE'S A RAINBOW is closely matched on that form and is 1kg better off. She is the danger.

(2) DANCETILDAYLIGHT and (5) GOING UP are talented 3YO fillies in their own right.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(6) THE TINKERMAN improved on his second placing with a convincing win. The form has worked out well. He appears a big player again.

(7) BERNIE'S DREAM ran a nice race last time, finishing ahead of the well-backed (14) BOTZ and looks a strong contender receiving weight from The Tinkerman. Botz needed that run and could make marked improvement.

(15) CAPE EAGLE is back at the track on which he impressed.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

(1) PACAYA was strongly fancied but finished fifth in the traditional Derby trial (G3) last time. Gelded, he rates as the one to beat on favourable weight terms.

(2) FUTURE PRINCE has won both starts since he was gelded. He impressed with a big weight last time.

(3) GEM KING and the improving (6) SUGAR MOUNTAIN could make the main hopes honest.