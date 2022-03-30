Silver lining to Berthier's nerves

Already a veteran with three SEA Games golds, an Asian Games bronze and a trip to the Olympics at just 21, Amita Berthier went into this year's United States National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) fencing championships with more nerves than ever.

As the team championship is determined by the number of bouts won throughout the competition, she was worried about her contribution to her team.

But with the help of her sports psychologist, Berthier turned those nerves into motivation, winning a silver medal in the women's foil last Friday to help the University of Notre Dame retain their team title.

On Monday, Notre Dame won their 12th title with 189 points, ahead of Harvard and Columbia/ Barnard, both on 168 points.

Berthier said: "The reason I'm so hard on myself is because for this, it's about the number of bouts I win and I want to play my part.

"Sometimes your thoughts just take over, but my teammates were very supportive and said that no matter what happens, just go out there and fight. Last weekend, we were cheering our hearts out.

"I tried to stop thinking about the end result - I just wanted to have fun, put in the work, fence beautiful and it will work out."

Berthier claimed the silver after a 15-9 loss to Princeton University's Maia Weintraub for her third individual medal at the NCAA championships since she enrolled at Notre Dame in 2018.

In 2019, she became the first Singaporean to win an NCAA fencing medal with a bronze in the women's foil, before picking up her second bronze last year.

She also notched another first for a Singaporean last year when Notre Dame won the NCAA team championship in fencing.

Berthier credited the support of her teammates and coaches for her and the team's successful campaign. She said: "I'm always grateful that my coaches decide to select me - the women's foil is very hard to qualify for but the coaches took the chance on me. I'm glad I got to do them proud this year.

"We've also learnt to appreciate that competitions are a blessing (amid the pandemic), which we don't take for granted. The team chemistry is amazing, we're all out there supporting each other."