Silver Fig has plenty of ticks

RACE 1 (1,650M)

10 Chiron did his best work late last time. The rise in distance appears suitable. Trainer David Hayes' stable is in red-hot form and he should get every opportunity to nail his first victory.

4 Righteous Doctrine has tumbled down the handicap. He is stepping to a winnable mark with Silvestre de Sousa engaged.

7 Yes We Can does very little wrong. Always in contention, he bears close watching with the booking of Zac Purton.

1 Victory Park gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) claim. He could switch tactics and try to pinch this from the front.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Turbo Power catches the eye as he makes his first start on the dirt in Hong Kong. The American-bred should relish the surface and his recent form holds him in good stead.

5 Thunderstrike loves the course and distance. He did very well first-up to grab third.

8 Fiery Diamond has mixed his form, but has shown plenty of ability as he chases his first win. The dirt suits and his pairing with Purton deserves respect.

11 Moeraki slots in light and gets his chance from an ideal draw.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 Silver Fig won first-up last season and is shaping to repeat that. He gets many favours, among them an ideal gate, de Sousa and his preferred dirt surface.

2 Campione should roll to the front and give a good account of himself. He is a classy sort who has shown tremendous speed.

5 Grateful Heart is nothing short of a solid and consistent operator.

7 We The South rates strongly. The inside gate should afford him his opportunity to go up front.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

13 Boys Party did well first-up for his new stable. He has always shown ability and is the one to beat if he can offset the tricky draw.

3 Brave Power charged home first-up. Any improvement will enhance his chances with rookie Angus Chung's 10lb claim.

5 Apex Top can improve with his first-up run under his belt.

14 Towards Success slots in light and gets every opportunity. Expect him to rattle home under Vagner Borges.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 Beauty Eternal catches the eye in his debut for trainer John Size. His trial was impressive. He can make an impression if he could overcome the awkward gate.

8 Prime Mortar is worth each-way. He improved out of sight last time and his trial was sound. He has some nice form and deserves plenty of respect.

2 War Weapon is still a winner in waiting. But he can figure.

13 King Of The Court can improve again. He will be fit and should find himself in contention late.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

1 Chancheng Prince is bred for the dirt, on which he excels. He knows what it is all about and has drawn well in Gate 1 for Ruan Maia.

9 Handsome Twelve does his best racing on the dirt. He gets a handy draw, which should allow him to find a suitable position early.

11 Blotting Paper should roll forward under the light weight and give a good account of himself.

6 Amazing Teens, a three-time winner from 14 starts, should be competitive.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

8 So You Trust may have finished far behind in his trials, but he can still be considered to be working well under his own steam. His trackwork is sound and he should get the right run as he debuts for the right trainer. He is worth taking a chance on.

4 Leslie has class and deserves a stack of respect.

10 All Is Good is so close to his first win. He has done everything right and should be able to improve following a solid first-up effort.

7 Super Red Dragon caught the eye from the rear first-up. Expect improvement.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 Red Desert has tumbled down the handicap. He raced well in Classes 1 and 2 last season and he commands a stack of respect third-up. He is returning to the dirt after catching the eye at Happy Valley last time.

3 Maximus is returning from a very lengthy layoff. He has always had a touch of class but injuries and setbacks have prevented him from showing it.

1 Sunny Boy loves the course and distance. Expect him to roll forward and give himself every opportunity.

9 Man Star does his best racing on the dirt. Keep safe.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

9 Circuit Nine did well last season, winning both his outings, albeit against Griffin company. This is a much stronger task. However, he does appear capable of taking the next step for trainer Tony Cruz and jockey Matthew Chadwick.

5 Kasa Papa should have won first-up and should be fighting out another exciting finish. Worth each-way.

11 Super Baby has a bit more ability than his record suggests. Expect he can improve at Sha Tin, as opposed to Happy Valley.

2 Winner Method does little wrong. He has a record of three wins, three seconds and three thirds from 18 starts. Can consider.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

11 Beauty Fit catches the eye. He has been competitive in this grade and the light weight will help him. His trial was sound and the inside gate should afford him the forward position he needs.

14 Galaxy Witness has a stack more to offer as a four-time winner from five starts. However, this task is not an easy one.

9 Navas Two did well first-up and looks set to improve further.

4 The Irishman has the ability and has looked well in his trials. Keep safe.

