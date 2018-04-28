Silat: Singapore win six golds at World Junior Pencak Silat Championship

SINGAPORE - The national silat exponents won six golds, three silvers and six bronzes at the World Junior Pencak Silat Championship, which concluded in Songkhla, Thailand on Saturday (April 28).

Singapore's Muhammad Hazim Mohd Yusli retained his Class D title with a 5-0 defeat of Muhammad Haziq Aziman of Malaysia, while Nurzianah Mohd Yazid made her major games debut in style by winning the artistic female singles gold.

Brothers Muhammad Syahiran Jeffry and Muhammad Syakir Jeffry won the Class J and Class K events respectively, and Nurul Irbah Muhd Razali won the girls' Class B title.

A total of 18 countries competed at the tournament, which drew participants aged 14 to 17.

At the previous edition in 2015 in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore returned home with two golds, five silvers and eight bronzes.