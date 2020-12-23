Silat makes a mark

PHOTO: SINGAPORE SILAT FEDERATION
A 24-hour silat marathon held by the Singapore Silat Federation (SSF) last Friday has made the Singapore Book of Records for the "Longest Pencak Silat Display Relay". About 200 participants from the national team and clubs participated in the event held at Heartbeat@Bedok to help raise money for the SSF. The funds will be used for its youth development and training programmes, as well as its Silat With A Heart project which helps athletes who require financial or food bank assistance, among others.

