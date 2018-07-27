Sign up for the ST Run at Sunday's Concert in the Gardens and get exclusive premiums

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times will be hosting its Concert in the Gardens for readers on Sunday (July 29) but there will be special incentives for runners at the Botanic Gardens too.

Those who sign up for the Sept 23 ST Run at its booth located outside the National Orchid Garden will get exclusive ST Run 2018 premiums - a cotton tote bag, a towel and a special water bottle with a misting feature.

All ST Run participants will also receive goodie bags with a limited-edition New Balance "NB DRY" running vest worth $49. The finishers' tee, which features New Balance's fast-drying DRY technology as well, is also worth $49. There will be other goodies in the bag which will be announced at a later date.

Besides this incentive of exclusive premiums, those who sign up by Aug 5 also stand a chance to win a pair of shoes from New Balance's latest performance range - the $169 FuelCore 5000 or the $179 Fresh Foam Beacon.

Said ST sports editor Lee Yulin, this year's organising chairman: "Time is running out for enthusiasts to register for the run. Take advantage of the special premiums we are offering this Sunday and sign up now."

This year's ST Run comprises three categories - 5km, 10km and 18.45km. The registration fee is $50, $60 and $70 respectively. Past participants enjoy a loyal runner rate and pay just $38, $48 and $58.

For more details, go to www.straitstimesrun.com