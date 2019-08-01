Sign up and get into gear for the ST Run

Sign up this weekend for this year's The Straits Times Run and you could be sporting a new pair of arm-sleeves or anti-sweat run visor from Compressport.

The ST Run will have a booth at the GetActive! Carnival at the Singapore Sports Hub (OCBC Square) on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 7pm.

On top of $2 off the fee, those who register for the Sept 29 run at the carnival stand to receive either a pair of arm-sleeves (worth $59) or the visor ($29.90) while stocks last.

Runners, such as those who will race in the ST Run's 18.45km and 10km categories, often have to cope with the glare and heat from the sun. This is where the Compressport gear comes in handy.

The arm-sleeves provide graduated compression from the wrist to the biceps and improve blood flow. They can be adjusted easily and can regulate the temperature while shielding your arms from the sun.

The anti-sweat visor not only protects the eyes from the sun's glare but also helps absorb perspiration, keeping sweat out of the eyes.

Two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong will also be at the booth on Saturday to promote the ST Run. The Singapore marathon record holder (2hr 23 min 42sec) will be racing in the 18.45km category.

This year, there will also be a 3.5km fun run for families and beginners. The registration fees are $70 (18.45km), $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km). Past participants enjoy loyalty rates of $58, $48 and $38.

There is also the SPH35 Panasonic Schools Challenge for those who wish to represent their tertiary institutions or secondary schools.

Apart from several giveaways, the build-up to the ST Run will feature a range of fitness and lifestyle activities geared towards getting participants ready.

There is a cooking class at Allspice Institute on Saturday, a BounceFit class on Aug 25 and an AquaFit pool workout on Sept 8.

All proceeds from the activities ($5 and $10 per session) will go to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

To register for the activities, go to www.straitstimesrun.com