Sight Success is oozing class

RACE 1 (2,200M)

4 Champion Pal is competitive over this course and distance. He draws favourably with Zac Purton engaged. Stepping away from the inside gate should give him every chance.

5 Victorious Seeker falls into a similar category. Trainer Paul O’Sullivan could easily collect a one-two finish.

7 Legion Of Merit is a threat. He won well two starts ago and deserves respect.

9 Asian One is progressing. He has improved with each increase in distance and should be a factor under the light weight.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

3 Meaningful Star does not know how to run a bad race. He pairs favourably with Purton, who on Sunday collected a win in tandem with trainer Francis Lui. The draw only enhances his chances.

5 A La King is chasing back-toback wins. He has to be a big threat.

8 Dr Winning is showing steady signs of further improvement. He won well last start, enough to suggest that another win is a possibility.

2 Transcendent mixes his form but does have a bit of class on his day. Do not discount him up in grade.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

10 Sparky Star has taken time but looks close to a first win in Hong Kong. He turned in a career-best second in his last start and looks well placed to improve on that. Strong booking of Jerry Chau commands respect.

7 Eevee is mixing his form but is another who steps out off the back of a career-best effort. Strong chance from Gate 3.

5 Super Red Dragon has returned to a competitive mark. He is favoured from Gate 1.

11 Ernest Feeling gets a handy pull in weight. He has the ability.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 Wine And Wine steps back to Class 4. He is favoured in this grade and, from Gate 1, he is the likely leader of this contest. He could prove difficult to reel in.

4 Bingo Bingo is after back-toback wins. His ascent in the handicap looks far from over after his latest performance.

6 Mega Bonus has found his groove. Expect Purton to try to offset the draw by pushing forward. He will look the winner at some stage.

7 Touch Faith is next best. Do not discount the in-form Antoine Hamelin.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

1 Scotch Tycoon won well two starts ago. It would not surprise to see him recapture that form for Purton and trainer Lui. He can atone for a luckless run last time.

7 See U Again looks like he has his fair share of ability. He was fair on debut but looks well placed to improve off that effort.

3 Savvy Delight has claims. John Size’s stable is firing at the moment, and he looks capable of a first win very, very soon.

9 Pretty Queen Prawn is next best.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 Harmony Fire has been without luck this season. Still, he has a bit of class and Gate 1 gives him his chance to score an overdue fourth career win.

6 Lightning Storm is a two-time winner from three starts in Hong Kong. He is on the rise and he should get the run of the race.

10 Awesome Treasure should roll to the front to offset the sticky draw. Do not discount.

2 Special M does not know how to run poorly. This race should be no exception.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Astrologer is doing a lot right as a two-time winner in Hong Kong. Douglas Whyte captured another Group 1 on Sunday and his red-hot form looks set to continue.

2 Rewarding Together is after a hat-trick of wins. He remains in Class 3 which enhances his chances.

3 Jolly Good Heart should cross and try to find the front. Expect him to look the winner for a long way.

5 Armour Eagle is lightly raced but on the steady improve. He commands respect with Purton aboard.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

2 Cheerful Days has enjoyed a rapid ascent to stardom this season as a five-time winner from his last six starts. Trainer Lui said the owner’s bonus at Happy Valley was his goal and his inclusion indicates that they are really going for it. Expect a big finish as usual from him.

3 Beauty Joy should find the front. He will run them along.

8 Tsar has claims with no weight on his back.

6 Sunny Star is competitive in his spot. He draws ideally as one of three in the race for Lui.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 Sight Success does not know how to run a bad race. He is a classy little sprinter for Size, who can collect another win.

3 Voyage Warrior has returned to a competitive mark. He finished second in a hot race last start. That holds him in good stead, as does his pairing with Purton.

5 We The South should find the front and be there for a while. He draws favourably.

7 Carroll Street is favoured with the light weight. Do not discount as Whyte saddles a strong team after a big weekend at Sha Tin.