Sight Spirit set to bounce back

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 The Multiplier is bred to race on the dirt. He showcased this with a strong fifth last time. Expect him to improve at his second start on the surface with Zac Purton up.

8 General Trump is racing well and pairs favourably with Joao Moreira.

6 Boys Party looks close to his first win. This grade suits and he is always on the improve.

3 Steel Win mixes his form but should go close from Gate 1.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

11 Golden Four has returned to a competitive mark. But he will need a race run to suit. If he gets the speed on, there is little reason why he cannot overhaul this group under Luke Currie.

13 Winwin Thirtythree slots in light and is drawn favourably in Gate 3. He commands respect as a two-time winner in Class 5.

4 Mission Smart should get his chance on the speed.

9 Sicomoro is taking time. Still, he gets his shot in this grade.

RACE 3 ( 1,400M)

6 Tuchel, who is doing everything right, gets his chance to win at Sha Tin. He has caught the eye with two late-closing runs and the step-up to 1,400m is a big positive.

10 Peak To Peak gets in light. He can mix his form but he stands out for trainer Frankie Lor.

7 Voyage Star is a two-time winner this term and he should get every chance on the speed.

2 August Moon is in career-best form. Expect another big showing.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 Happy Day has a stack of class. He can bounce back to his best. He was caught wanting on a wet ground last time. A return to firm turf bodes well. Expect a bounce-back run under Moreira.

4 Love Me More does his best racing third-up as a winner last term. Expect he is over the odds for this one. If so, he is worth each-way.

8 Gang Of Brothers is tracking towards his first win. He is in very consistent form. Purton hops up.

13 Hearty Wish, who finished two smack-up sixths in his last two starts, is the dark horse.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 Super Win Dragon is consistent but yet to win. Still, he is ever so close and this contest is more than suitable. Vincent Ho is sticking aboard and this boosts confidence.

10 E Brother slots in light and gets Moreira. Gate 2 should give him his opportunity.

9 Touch Faith can bounce back to his best following a strong win two starts ago.

8 Wisdom Patch just needs to defy the wide draw. He gets Purton in his bid to do so.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

11 Celestial Warrior is progressing. He is doing well and looks like he is coming to hand quite quickly. Expect he gets his chance with the light weight under Harry Bentley.

3 Beauty Spirit is in good form, with four consecutive placings. He is favoured from Gate 5 with Alexis Badel sticking aboard. The pair claimed a course-and-distance win together earlier this season.

2 Cheery is after back-to-back wins. He can kick on again.

4 Nicholson Returns is looking to back up his heroics from last start, although he would prefer a bit of rain.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

10 War Weapon is tracking towards his first Hong Kong win. It is quite surprising that, with his ability, he is yet to get on the board. With a race run to suit, he has shown that he has the ability to overhaul a group like this.

8 Adios did well on debut to finish second. He bears close watching for Derek Leung, who has 10 wins from his last nine meetings.

3 Reve Parisien has claims with the strong booking of Purton. 5 Red Titan is coming to hand and is stepping out favourably from Gate 3.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

12 Seven Heavens turned his form around to grab second last time. He does his best racing down the straight. He won with little bit of luck last time. This looks tougher but he can still do it.

1 Carroll Street, who finished a nice third last time, has the class edge. He is well-versed with winning over this course and distance.

8 Run Run Cool is after his third win from his last four runs. He is in top form.

6 Seizing The Moment is after a hat-trick of wins. He can figure from the inside gate.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

1 Sight Spirit is returning to the turf and his best is up to winning this. He can make a favourable impact getting back to these conditions and his pairing with Moreira commands plenty of respect.

9 Looking Cool is after back-to-back wins. He is racing well and has a suitable draw.

4 Golden Empire is in superb form. A three-time winner this campaign, he is holding his condition very well.

10 Packing Famous collected consecutive wins before suffering defeat last start. Next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Lucky With You is class and he is favoured with Purton up. He did well at his first try at the Valley and a return to Sha Tin is a big plus.

4 Good Luck Friend is after back-to-back wins. He is racing well and the inside gate holds him in good stead.

3 The Golden Scenery has a powerful finish. It would not surprise to see him go one better.

10 Navas Two has been an impressive riser this season. Next best.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club