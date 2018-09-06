Shuttlers Joel, Jaslyn aim for YOG medal

The Singapore Badminton Association announced yesterday that shuttlers Joel Koh and Jaslyn Hooi will represent the Republic at the upcoming Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

Joel and Jaslyn, both 17, were selected based on their Badminton World Federation Junior world rankings on May 3, the closing date for selection, with the Republic allowed to field one shuttler per gender.

Said Joel, who recently decided to put his studies on hold to train and compete full time: "I felt I really have the potential to go far in this sport.... This is my first major Games and I hope I can get a medal for Singapore."

"I must be very focused in my training every day now," added Joel, who was the Under-19 men's singles runner-up at last year's Singapore Youth International Series tournament.

Jaslyn, the U-19 women's singles runner-up at the same youth tournament, said: "I'm proud to represent Singapore and am really looking forward to it. I will definitely train even harder.

"Hopefully, I'll get a medal."

The third edition of the YOG will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Oct 6 to 18 and will feature 32 sports.

Aside from the shuttlers, Singapore will be sending athletes in track and field, gymnastics, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and triathlon to the third edition of the YOG, while two-time Asian Games swim champion Tao Li will be the country's chef de mission.

At the previous YOG in Nanjing, China, Singapore won two golds in sailing and one silver medal in shooting.