Shi Yuqi has already won a Youth Olympics gold and China's next badminton hope is also a medal contender at Tokyo 2020.

The world No. 11 player yesterday became the first to make it to the men's singles knockout rounds after beating Malta's Matthew Abela 21-8, 21-9 in under half an hour at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. He tops Group H after Surinamese Soren Opti tested positive for Covid-19 and did not fly to Japan.