Shriever dethrones Pajon to win BMX racing gold

TOKYO • Colombian Mariana Pajon's long reign as queen of Olympic women's BMX racing was yesterday ended by British underdog Bethany Shriever in a gripping final, on an accident-marred day in which American Connor Fields was taken to hospital after a horrible crash.

On a day that saw several favourites involved in crashes, the men's gold was won by Dutchman Niek Kimmann, who edged out Britain's Kye Whyte in another thriller.

Kimmann said: "I lined up for the final and I was like this is it, time to go and I took a deep breath and just looked at the track and just realised it was a track I'd been riding my whole life."

Sadly, a great day of racing was overshadowed by the crash involving Fields. He was on course to retain his Rio 2016 gold when during the third run of his semi-final, he made contact with the steeply banked curve at the Ariake Urban Sports Park, slamming into the concrete.

After receiving lengthy attention, Fields left the facility in an ambulance, with USA Cycling later saying he was "awake" and awaiting further medical evaluation.

On the string of crashes, Kimmann felt it was down to the high stakes, adding: "When there's so much on the line, riders are willing to take a lot of risks."

Pajon is a household name in Colombia, having won BMX golds in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The way she dominated Thursday's quarter-finals made her favourite to bag another gold, but Shriever, who once had to fund her training by working as a teaching assistant, had other ideas.

The Briton, who dominated her three semi-final runs from the front, did the same in the final and held off a surging Pajon at the finish to become the first British gold medallist in BMX racing.

"When I saw her (Pajon) coming next to me, I knew I had to stay smooth, so that's what I did and managed to hold it to the line," she said. "Mariana is an absolute inspiration to me and she's the only rider I've ever really looked up to."

Pajon took defeat gracefully, saying: "She was really fast, she did an amazing job."

0.09sec Winning margin of Briton Bethany Shriever over two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon of Colombia in the BMX women's racing.

