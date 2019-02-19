Show off your unusual bikes to win OCBC Cycle slots

Calling all cycling enthusiasts: The Straits Times and OCBC Bank are on the lookout for Singapore's most interesting bicycles.

If you think that you or your friend owns an unusual bike, submit a photo and a short write-up to stand a chance to win one of three pairs of slots to this year's event. For details, see graphic (right) .

There are two categories: The 42km Sportive Ride ($99 per person) and the 23km The Straits Times Ride ($59 per person).

The route, which begins at the Singapore Sports Hub, takes riders past various iconic sights like the Singapore Flyer, Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands.

The May 11-12 event at the Sports Hub offers competitive and non-competitive routes as well as a kids and family route. Interested riders can register at ocbccycle.com.