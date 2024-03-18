ST Full-time Report: Should S’pore host 2026 Commonwealth Games? | Fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for Paris Olympics

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

National fencer Amita Berthier, 23, will be making her second outing at the Olympics after qualifying for the Paris Games on March 17. The three-gold SEA Games champion secured her spot via her individual ranking points.

Next, staging the 2026 Commonwealth Games may not make sense for Singapore, experts said, citing reasons such as high costs and a tight timeline.

Finally, Izaac Quek may have lost his first-round men’s singles match at the Singapore Smash last week, but he won the respect of his opponent and the appreciative crowd after his act of sportsmanship.

