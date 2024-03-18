ST Full-time Report: Should S’pore host 2026 Commonwealth Games? | Fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for Paris Olympics

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
National fencer Amita Berthier, 23, will be making her second outing at the Olympics after qualifying for the Paris Games on March 17. The three-gold SEA Games champion secured her spot via her individual ranking points.
Next, staging the 2026 Commonwealth Games may not make sense for Singapore, experts said, citing reasons such as high costs and a tight timeline.
Finally, Izaac Quek may have lost his first-round men’s singles match at the Singapore Smash last week, but he won the respect of his opponent and the appreciative crowd after his act of sportsmanship.
S’porean fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for Paris Olympics
The 23-year-old also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was eliminated in the round of 32.
Podcast: S’pore sisters making waves with Olympic qualification
The Quahs siblings Ting Wen and Jing Wen, plus Letitia and Levenia Sim, share with David Lee what it is like to train and compete as sisters.
Unclear if worthwhile for S’pore to host 2026 Commonwealth Games, say analysts
Lee Zii Jia knocks Loh Kean Yew out of All England Open
The Malaysian, who won this event in 2021, needed just 33 minutes to defeat his rival.
Izaac Quek loses table tennis match but wins respect for sportsmanship at S’pore Smash
China’s table tennis world No. 1s win quarter-final but praise S’pore’s men’s doubles pair
Koen Pang and Izaac Quek won the first game but eventually lost 3-1 in the Singapore Smash.
From winning football story of the year, Jared Gallagher now hopes to make headlines with Lions
The midfielder is a communications and new media student at National University of Singapore.