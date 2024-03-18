ST Full-time Report: Should S’pore host 2026 Commonwealth Games? | Fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for Paris Olympics

Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Mar 18, 2024, 07:50 PM
Published
Mar 18, 2024, 07:41 PM

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

National fencer Amita Berthier, 23, will be making her second outing at the Olympics after qualifying for the Paris Games on March 17. The three-gold SEA Games champion secured her spot via her individual ranking points.

Next, staging the 2026 Commonwealth Games may not make sense for Singapore, experts said, citing reasons such as high costs and a tight timeline.

Finally, Izaac Quek may have lost his first-round men’s singles match at the Singapore Smash last week, but he won the respect of his opponent and the appreciative crowd after his act of sportsmanship.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.

S’porean fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for Paris Olympics

The 23-year-old also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was eliminated in the round of 32.

READ MORE HERE

Podcast: S’pore sisters making waves with Olympic qualification

The Quahs siblings Ting Wen and Jing Wen, plus Letitia and Levenia Sim, share with David Lee what it is like to train and compete as sisters.

READ MORE HERE

Unclear if worthwhile for S’pore to host 2026 Commonwealth Games, say analysts

High costs and a short timeline were some of the reasons cited.

READ MORE HERE

Lee Zii Jia knocks Loh Kean Yew out of All England Open

The Malaysian, who won this event in 2021, needed just 33 minutes to defeat his rival.

READ MORE HERE

Izaac Quek loses table tennis match but wins respect for sportsmanship at S’pore Smash

He intervened after the umpire had wrongly awarded him a point.

READ MORE HERE

China’s table tennis world No. 1s win quarter-final but praise S’pore’s men’s doubles pair

Koen Pang and Izaac Quek won the first game but eventually lost 3-1 in the Singapore Smash.

READ MORE HERE

From winning football story of the year, Jared Gallagher now hopes to make headlines with Lions

The midfielder is a communications and new media student at National University of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Lots of positives, says new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura after first training session

His first match in charge will be a World Cup qualifier against China on March 21.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top