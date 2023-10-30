ST Full-time Report: Should heritage footballers play for the Lions? | World’s best golf course is in Sentosa

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Cardiff City defender Perry Ng, who is eligible to represent Singapore via his late paternal grandfather, has repeatedly declared his hope to play for the Lions. The Briton, however, faces a tricky path due to Singapore's citizenship rules.

My colleague Deepanraj Ganesan, meanwhile, argues for some flexibility when it comes to considering such cases. For Singapore football to succeed, tapping on the pool of heritage players has to be explored.

Next, Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course joined an illustrious list after being named the World’s Best Golf Course at the annual World Golf Awards. Past winners include the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland and Augusta National Golf Club which hosts the Masters.

Finally, a legend in Singapore netball said her final goodbye last Saturday. Former captain Charmaine Soh announced her retirement from the international game. After 128 games for her country, she left in the most fitting way, a gold medal after the team won the Nations Cup.

