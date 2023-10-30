ST Full-time Report: Should heritage footballers play for the Lions? | World’s best golf course is in Sentosa

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Cardiff City defender Perry Ng, who is eligible to represent Singapore via his late paternal grandfather, has repeatedly declared his hope to play for the Lions. The Briton, however, faces a tricky path due to Singapore's citizenship rules.
My colleague Deepanraj Ganesan, meanwhile, argues for some flexibility when it comes to considering such cases. For Singapore football to succeed, tapping on the pool of heritage players has to be explored.
Next, Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course joined an illustrious list after being named the World’s Best Golf Course at the annual World Golf Awards. Past winners include the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland and Augusta National Golf Club which hosts the Masters.
Finally, a legend in Singapore netball said her final goodbye last Saturday. Former captain Charmaine Soh announced her retirement from the international game. After 128 games for her country, she left in the most fitting way, a gold medal after the team won the Nations Cup.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Cardiff City footballer Perry Ng dreams of donning Singapore jersey
He is eligible to turn out for Lions via his late paternal grandfather, James, who was born in Singapore but later settled in Liverpool.
For the Lions to roar, Singapore need to field their best players
Now that football is part of a national conversation, we must ask the right questions, says ST's Deepanraj Ganesan.
Sentosa’s Serapong named world’s best golf course
Newly-wed Soh Rui Yong breaks two Singapore records at Valencia Half Marathon
He now owns six national marks in the 5,000m, 10,000m, half marathon, marathon, 5km and 10km road events.
Lion City Sailors no match for South Korea’s Jeonbuk in Asian Champions League
After 128 games for Singapore, netballer Charmaine Soh retires with a gold medal
“I really enjoyed it, but the time is over and I have to move on to the next phase in my life,” she says.
What does it take to break the Australia-New Zealand netball duopoly?
Former England goalkeeper Geva Mentor believes the international scene is becoming more competitive.
Swimmer Toh Wei Soong ‘not ecstatic’ despite winning three gold medals at Asian Para Games
Singapore Fencing aims for ‘moonshot’ with 2028 Olympics medal target
It is an ambitious goal considering the team returned empty-handed from the recent Asian Games.
In The Driver's Seat: Taming a ‘see-saw’ beast key to Mercedes success
The Red Bull has worked nicely everywhere but there are positive signs for the Silver Arrows, writes David Tremayne.
‘I’m still the best’, says Tadej Pogacar as he gears up for Tour de France Singapore Criterium
The Slovenia star, who has won the yellow jersey twice, was among the big names that raced here last Sunday.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.