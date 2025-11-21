Should be Good For You in Grade 2 Cape Punters Cup

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Race 1 (800m)

A full field of well-bred first timers in which champion trainer Justin Snaith holds the aces with a three-pronged attack.

His 2YO colt 2 MARSEILLES looks the most outstanding one of the lot. Top pick.

10 FYFIELD LEGEND can be the one to spoil Snaith’s trifecta party. Keep a close eye on him.

3 QUERARI DANCER and 7 CHAMPAGNE CASTLE looks ready to join their stablemate and selection for a forward showing.

Race 2 (1,600m)

3 DOUBLE GRAND SLAM won the Grade 1 Garden Province Stakes (1,600m) in excellent fashion last time. Jockey Andrew Fortune knows her well. She will be very hard to beat.

2 RAINBOW LORIKEET quickened up smartly to win the Grade 2 Gold Bracelet (2,000m) last time. Though she wants more ground, she will still be running on strongly late.

6 BEWARE THE BOMB won well last time. If she does not need the run badly after a long break, she will be competitive.

5 SWIATEK ran on powerfully for third last time. On her best form, she can definitely sneak into the quartet.

Race 3 (1,200m)

13 THELEIA ran a great race on debut when she was green early but powered home late for second. She will go very close to winning.

9 ONE DANCE stayed on well for third last time. The drop in trip is key, and on her best form, she will be right there in the finish.

7 NANNIE GOLD caught the eye late for second last time. She is knocking on the door to exit the maiden ranks. Include her in all bets.

1 HOP HOP SPINNEKOP ran a lovely race on debut last time. Watch her closely.

Race 4 (1,800m)

5 UMFULA finished like a train to run third last time. He should be cherry ripe and will love the step-up in trip to 1,800m. With some luck in the running, he will be tough to beat.

1 PINOT GRIGIO won well last time. From a neat draw, he will be competitive.

6 FUTURE FREE quickened to win a good race last time. He takes on a much stronger field, but he has no weight on his back.

7 REGULATION needed his run back from a long break last time. He will improve from that. Include him in all bets.

Race 5 (1,400m)

2 SNOW PILOT finished second last time. He has a high cruising speed and can still be hard to catch late first-up.

3 SAIL THE SEAS won the Grade 2 Guineas (1,600m) impressively in May. If he does not need the run back after a long break, he could be hard to beat.

5 LA PULGA ran a terrific race first-up last time when he stayed on for third. He will love the step-up in trip, watch him closely.

1 GREAT PLAINS has been rested for 140 days. He gets the perfect draw and could be some value in this tricky race.

Race 6 (1,200m)

9 ALL THE RAGE quickened up impressively to win last time. He will be just off the speed early and eating up the ground late. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be hard to beat.

1 GREEN GATEWAY was a touch unlucky in his last start. He has a terrific turn of foot and will be powering home late.

3 THREE TIGERS is much better than his last start. He should improve now that he is back sprinting up the straight at Kenilworth.

8 ROLAND GARROS stayed on strongly for second last time. On his best form, he will be among the places.

Race 7 (1,600m)

2 GOOD FOR YOU gets the cheek pieces fitted. He stayed on well for second in the Grade 3 Cape Classic (1,400m) last time. He has a good draw, so if he stays straight, he will go very close to winning in the Grade 2 Cape Punters Cup (1,600m).

12 RANDOLPH HEARST caught the eye for third last time in the same race as Good For You, but the bad draw will make it tough for him. He has a great turn of foot and is the danger.

6 ARISTOCRATIC ran a fair race in the Cape Classic last time. He should love the step-up in trip to 1,600m, watch for sharp improvement.

11 HAPPY VERSE fought hard to win last time. If he gets some luck in the running from a wide draw, he will be competitive.

Race 8 (1,100m)

7 TENANGO drew wide but still ran second in the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint (1,200m) last time. He is one of the best sprinters in South Africa, just on ability alone, he will be hard to beat.

1 TEFLON MAN had no luck in the Listed Southeaster Sprint last time. If he gets some luck in the running, he will be competitive at a decent price.

6 CAFE CULTURE stayed on well for second in the Grade 3 Matchem Stakes (1,400m) last time. He is a decent sprinter, include him in all bets.

4 MAI SENSATION needed her run last time. Watch for major improvement now that she is back sprinting at Kenilworth.

Race 9 (1,400m)

3 BLIND DATE stayed on well for third last time. From a neat draw, he must have a good each-way chance.

4 SMARTEN UP quickened impressively to win last time. If he can build on that last performance, he can win again.

7 CARRIACOU was beaten just one length at the finish last time. At this level, he always has a winning chance.

8 NOBLE HERO ran a great race last time. The drop in trip to 1,400m will help his chances. He can sneak into the quartet at a decent price.

Race 10 (1,200m)

7 TOUCHED BY ANGELS won like a smart horse last time. If he has made any improvement back at home, he can certainly win again.

9 WORDLY quickened up beautifully to run third last time. He is in great form, and jockey Chad Little knows this gelding well. He will be storming home late, watch him closely.

8 RHYDIAN ran on well to finish second last time. If the gaps open at the right time for this gelding, he will be right there in the finish.

6 POMP IT UP could be the value horse in this tricky race. He needed his last run at Durbanville when he was drawn poorly, but he stayed on really well late to finish just under two lengths behind the winner. He will be much fitter, and he will prefer Kenilworth. Do not leave him out.