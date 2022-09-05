Shorts are in as LIV heats up rivalry

BOSTON - Aside from the hundreds of millions being dangled to potential star recruits, the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series has spared no expense in terms of its perks.

The Saudi-backed circuit covers all travel and accommodation expenses for players, caddies, agents and coaches. According to Golf Digest, they are being flown on private jets and are housed at five-star hotels, on top of getting gifts and invites to swanky parties.

But a simple outfit change may be the latest pull factor to lure more golfers away from the established PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

On Saturday, LIV became the first pro golf circuit to allow men to wear anything other than standard golf pants.

Current PGA and DP World Tour rules state that its members have to wear trousers in competitive rounds, but LIV is doing things differently as it continues to shake up the sport.

Chief executive Greg Norman joked with six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson, tweeting that it was "time to show off those calves", and the American wasted no time as he wore shorts for his second round at the competition's fourth tournament, just outside Boston, on Saturday.

"I might have given input," Mickelson said after carding a one-under 69 - only his second effort in the 60s since jumping ship. "I think this is a long time coming in the game of golf.

"I think it just takes a disruptor like LIV to get things done... I have a lot of friends on (the PGA) tour and I hope for their sake, the tour follows... It feels good. It's more comfortable."

The decision to allow players to wear shorts makes sense, given how humid and hot conditions can be at United States-based golf tournaments during the summer.

"We felt that in this situation it was a good move," said LIV tournament director Davie Williams.

"The temperatures will increase as the week goes on, which is uncomfortable and could be a health issue for the players. A lot of players were concerned about it. In these temperatures, it can be pretty uncomfortable out there in trousers."

American Talor Gooch rolled in a birdie bomb at the penultimate hole on Saturday to grab a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann heading into the final round here.

Gooch, who had top-10 finishes in the first three events of the rebel tour, had six birdies and a bogey in his five-under 65 at International Golf Club and led the 48-man field on 12 under.

Chile's Niemann, one of six new recruits in Boston - a group led by world No. 2 and British Open champion Cameron Smith - also had six birdies and a bogey in a 65 that put him 11 under.

Gooch is vying to become the first American winner of a LIV event - the previous three have been won by South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, and Swede Henrik Stenson.

Compatriot and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson was also poised to strike for that title after a seven-under 63 that put him third on 10 under.

After Boston, LIV travels to Chicago next week, before its first Asian event in Bangkok next month.

AFP