Short track-Velzeboer wins women 1,000 metres for dominant Dutch, Fontana fourth

MILAN, Feb 16 - Netherlands' Xandra Velzeboer won the short track 1,000 metres on Monday, claiming her second gold at the Winter Games and extending Dutch dominance of the competition.

Velzeboer matched compatriot Jens van 't Wout, who has also won two individual golds at Milano Cortina.

Canada's Courtney Sarault came second and South Korea's Kim Gil-li took the bronze.

The 1000 metres final was a disappointment for Italian Arianna Fontana, who finished fourth and missed out on what would be an Italian record 14th medal.

Fontana felt she had been barged by Chinese skater Gong Li during the final, something that made her lose contact with Sarault and Velzeboer, who had taken the lead in the race.

BUILDING ON SUCCESS

On Thursday, Velzeboer took the women's 500 metres gold.

"It made me hungry for more," she said, adding that victory in the 500 metres, her main distance, relieved some pressure.

"I think before the race I was already feeling like I can do this. I was very, very focused. And in the beginning of the race I wanted to pass Arianna Fontana. She blocked me and I was like, okay, keep cool, chill a bit," the Dutch skater said.

"My coaches kept telling me before, like, it's nine laps. It's long enough. So take your time. And I could really get back in sort of relaxation and wait for my moment," she added.

Velzeboer, 24, also set a world record in the 500 metres competition during the semi-finals on Thursday.

Canada's Sarault claimed the bronze in the 500 metres competition last week, when Fontana won silver.

The three 1,000m medallists and Fontana are expected to face off again in the 3,000 metres relay final on Wednesday. REUTERS