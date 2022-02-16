Shooting: S'pore win women's 25m pistol team for sixth gold at ISSF Grand Prix in Jakarta

SINGAPORE - The Republic added a sixth gold on the last day of its campaign at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grand Prix in Jakarta on Wednesday (Feb 16).

The women's 25m pistol team of Teo Shun Xie, Teh Xiu Hong and Nicole Tan outscored Thailand's Tanyaporn Prucksakorn, Chidchanok Hirunphoem and Natsara Champalat 17-11 in the gold medal match.

This is also Teo's third gold of the competition. She won the individual 25m pistol and women's air pistol team titles earlier.

Meanwhile, Lim Swee Hon earned his second bronze in the Indonesian capital after finishing third in the 25m rapid fire pistol medal match with 10 points.

Thai duo Ram Khamhaeng and Schwakon Triniphakorn faced off in the gold medal match, with the latter narrowly beating his compatriot 16-15.

Lim was also part of the air pistol team with Hoong Shi Xiang and Lin Jingxiang that claimed bronze on Saturday.

Siblings Martina and Marat Veloso also made their debut as partners in the mixed team 50m rifle three positions, finishing last of six teams in the second qualification stage with 561 points.

Compatriots Jasmine Ser and See Jun Ren were one ahead of the siblings with 567 points. Both Singaporean teams did not reach the medal matches.

Indonesia's Diaz Kusumawardani and Fathur Gustafian beat Thai pair Jayden Jitrawee Mohprasit and Napis Tortungpanich 16-8 in the gold medal match while Thailand's Thanyalak Chotphibunsin and Thongphaphum Vongsukdee finished third.

Hosts Indonesia top of the medal table ahead of the final day of competition on Thursday with six golds, eight silvers and one bronze. They are followed by Singapore (6-2-8) and Thailand (4-5-5).

The Republic's shooters will skip Thursday's events - men's and mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol - and return to Singapore to prepare for the Feb 26-March 8 ISSF World Cup in Cairo.