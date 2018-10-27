Shooting: Singapore athletes win five golds at South-east Asia C'ships in Chinese Taipei

SINGAPORE - Team Singapore shooter Martina Veloso marked her 19th birthday in style by winning the women's 50m rifle prone event at the South-east Asia Shooting Championships in Linkou, Chinese Taipei, on Saturday (Oct 27).

She topped the 10-shooter field with 604.7 points, while Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Ngan and Chinese Taipei's Pan Chia-wei took silver and bronze respectively.

The Singapore team of Veloso, Jasmine Ser and Lim Yee Xien also took gold in the women's 50m rifle prone team event.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Lim Zhong Xian won the men's 50m rifle prone event, ahead of Vietnam's Nguyen Van Quan and Chinese Taipei's Weng Yi-hsiang. Lim also won the team event in this discipline with teammates Abel Lim and Mohamad Irwan Abdul Rahman.

In addition, the duo of Teh Xiu Hong and Gai Bin won the 10m air pistol mixed team event yesterday, while Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong finished second and third respectively.

The competition will conclude on Monday.