Shooting: Martina Veloso leads the way as Republic's shooters win 14 gold medals at SEA Championships

SINGAPORE - Martina Veloso continued to go from strength to strength with another gold-winning performance at the 42nd South-east Asia Shooting Championships in Linkou, Taiwan on Monday (Oct 29).

The shooter delivered Singapore's final gold by pipping compatriot Jasmine Ser in the women's 50m rifle three-positions with 456.1 points, ahead of Ser's 452.8.

Another Singaporean, Lim Yee Xien, was third with 430.5 points.

It was 19-year-old Veloso's second gold at the competition, following a win in the women's 50m rifle prone event on Saturday.

However, for Veloso, it was the nature of the win that mattered.

She told The Straits Times over the phone: "I'm very satisfied with my performance because both golds were in outdoor events which I am relatively new to.

"I have only about two years' experience competing in them, so it's an amazing feeling to win."

Singapore's shooters garnered 14 golds from 24 on offer.

As it is the off-season for sport shooting, only three South-east Asian countries - Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand - featured at the meet, along with Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

On Sunday, Abel Lim also triumphed in the men's 50m rifle three-positions with 450.6 points, ahead of Vietnam's Nguyen Van Quan (450.2) and Taiwan's Lu Shao-chuan (438.8).

There were also golds from the men's junior air rifle teams, the men and women's teams, the individual men's junior air rifle, the rifle three-positions men and women's teams, air pistol men's and mixed teams, as well as the 50m rifle prone men's individual and men and women's teams.

Veloso hailed the performance of the Republic's team as a whole.

"Overall, the team did really well and we won a lot of medals," said the teenager, who won two gold medals at April's Commonwealth Games in the 10m air rifle and the 50m rifle prone.

"The competition was very good exposure for the younger ones.

"I started at a young age with competitions like these, and it's an experience you can't really get back home."